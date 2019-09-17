Home Cities Chennai

28 half marathons and 8 Himalayan treks: Meet the man who unleashed the Ferrari in him

Over the course of nine years, 60-year-old C Suresh Reddy discovered his nirvana — the spiritual, mental and physical release in trekking

C Suresh Reddy, director of Hanu Reddy Realty (Photo | EPS)

By Vaishali Vijaykumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: C Suresh Reddy, director of Hanu Reddy Realty exudes confidence and optimism as he walks into the room. A toned physique, brisk gait and calm face — he looked anything but 60. Reddy was invited as a guest speaker by the Rotary Club of Chennai Coastal on the topic ‘Unleash The Ferrari in You’ last week at the GRT Convention Centre. The 60-year-old seemed nothing like how he was nine years back — a person who had no control over food and weighed 93 kg.

Reddy spoke about his journey of self-discovery through trekking, pushing himself out of his comfort zone and leading a healthy life. 

Reddy embarked on a weight-loss journey at the age of 50. He made a life-changing decision after going on a holiday with his friend, cardiologist and physician Dr Ravi Jandhyala. “I was mentored by him and had to report on what I consumed every day. I understood that weight loss is a number game. I was advised to reduce my calorie intake and increase my physical activity. With the consistent implementation of this simple formula, I lost 25 kilos over 18 months,” said Reddy.  

Up the hill

It was not all about losing weight for Reddy. Exercising every day, eating right and having a positive mental attitude helped him work for longer hours than before. It unlocked the true potential of his body. He has run 28 half marathons and completed eight Himalayan treks including the Everest Base Camp (17,600 ft) before he turned 60.

“Trekking is an amazing outdoor activity in which your body exercises and your mind is in a meditative state. It is no secret that being in nature truly rejuvenates you. On weekdays, I go for short treks to St Thomas Mount, Tirupati and Trisulam. It gives good exercise to my knees and heart. I also go for a 16-km jog every Sunday,” he said. 

His two-hour work out comprises yoga, cardio, weights and walking. “All it takes is having the right mentor, a good pair of shoes and determination. There’s so much misconception around health and fitness as a person ages. People who advice are the ones who don’t do it. Sometimes even your loved ones discourage you due to lack of information. Eventually, they will understand if you stick to your decision,” he said. 

Eat, workout, relax 

Having seen the benefits of reaching his ideal body weight through consistent physical activity and eating nutritious food, Reddy currently mentors over 1,000 people so they may enjoy the real potential of the human body. Every year, employees from his company are awarded if they shed 10 kg to reach ideal body weight.

“Simple lifestyle changes and making the right choices will have a huge impact on your lives. I have not taken a single tablet or supplement over the last one and a half years. Avoid processed foods like sugar, maida and refined oil, and switch to fresh, whole and local foods. Choose a physical activity that you enjoy and do it consistently. It counters the sedentary lives we otherwise live, reducing stress and increasing the resilience of our ageing bodies,” said Reddy, who hopes to do one trek every year to bond with his family.

