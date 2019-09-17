Officials to work on conduct of public exams for 5 and 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The directors of various departments under the School Education Department will meet this week to discuss the conduct of the newly announced public exams for classes 5 and 8.



A senior official from the School Education department told Express that a meeting will be held to take decisions on several issues including choosing between an annual exam model and Continuous Cumulative Evaluation model.

While currently, students in these classes write exams only on the given term’s syllabus, the annual exam model may force them to study the entire year’s syllabus before the final exam.

It is unclear if internal class tests’ scores will be added to the final evaluation.

A top official from the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), explained that the new public exams come in the wake of the syllabus revamp.”We have enhanced the syllabus and changed the textbooks overall.

However, we are unsure if the transformation has reached students. We are formalising and bringing homogeneity in the exam, so that we can analyse the pitfalls in the outcome and train teachers accordingly,” the official said.

The official added that the exams were not introduced to penalise the students, rather, to hold teachers accountable.

“All directors will sit together and come to consensus on the various issues and send out a circular after,” said a senior official from the Department of Elementary Education.

Officials from the Department of School Education, Department of Elementary Education, State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Department of Government Examination and the Principal Secretary to the School Education Department, will meet this week to finalise the conduct of the public exams for Class 5 and 8.