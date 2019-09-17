Home Cities Chennai

Officials to work on conduct of public exams for 5 and 8

The directors of various departments under the School Education Department will meet this week to discuss the conduct of the newly announced public exams for classes 5 and 8.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The directors of various departments under the School Education Department will meet this week to discuss the conduct of the newly announced public exams for classes 5 and 8.

A senior official from the School Education department told Express that a meeting will be held to take decisions on several issues including choosing between an annual exam model and Continuous Cumulative Evaluation model. 

While currently, students in these classes write exams only on the given term’s syllabus, the annual exam model may force them to study the entire year’s syllabus before the final exam. 
It is unclear if internal class tests’ scores will be added to the final evaluation.
A top official from the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), explained that the new public exams come in the wake of the syllabus revamp.”We have enhanced the syllabus and changed the textbooks overall. 

However, we are unsure if the transformation has reached students. We are formalising and bringing homogeneity in the exam, so that we can analyse the pitfalls in the outcome and train teachers accordingly,” the official said.
The official added that the exams were not introduced to penalise the students, rather, to hold teachers accountable.

“All directors will sit together and come to consensus on the various issues and send out a circular after,” said a senior official from the Department of Elementary Education.
Officials from the Department of School Education, Department of Elementary Education, State Council for Education Research and Training  (SCERT), Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Department of Government Examination and the Principal Secretary to the School Education Department, will meet this week to finalise the conduct of the public exams for Class 5 and 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp