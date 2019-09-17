Home Cities Chennai

VIT conducts successful placement programme

IT services companies like TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Capgemini have also made their presence felt. MBA and non-engineering placements will start this month.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 2,200 students of Vellore Institute of Technology landed their dream jobs in this year’s placement season. According to a press release, around 719 companies visited VIT for placements last year making 4,397 offers.

This year, so far, 245 companies have visited and 2,026 students have been recruited. The placement will continue to be held till end of October 2019. Campus recruitments at VIT for the 2020 graduating batch started on May 1, 2019 with PG internship placements. Hundred and fifty companies recruited 788 students from MTech and MCA courses. Major internship recruiters include Amazon, Net App, Intel, VM Ware, Oracle, Philips, Cummins and Reliance.

The selected students have started doing their 10-month internship from August. They are currently being paid a monthly stipend and will be absorbed as full-time employees with the starting salary of `5 lakh per annum and above. 

The placement process for the current batch (2020 graduating batch) started in the third week of July. Super dream companies (CTC more than Rs 10 lakh) are invited for the 1st phase of campus recruitments. Four companies — Amazon, PayPal, Cisco and De Shaw — offered more than Rs 25 lakh per annum. Earlier, Microsoft had recruited seven students with a CTC of Rs 41.6 lakh per annum.

So far, 92 super dream companies have visited VIT for the placements and internships. Core engineering placements also have been happening parallely along with the IT placements. Schlumberger, Bajaj Auto, L&T Construction, Valeo, NXP Semi-conductors, Cummins, Varroc, Waltech, Facilio, Shapoorji, Hyundai Motors were some of the core companies that have conducted campus recruitments at VIT.

Many of the captives of consulting, analytics, banks etc., have also visited for campus recruitments. Consulting companies like Delloitte, JP Morgan and PWC have recruited from VIT with Deloitte hiring 105 students. Other consulting companies like KPMG, E &Y and BCG are expected to visit soon. Multinational banks like RBS, Barclays, Axis Bank have also recruited students. Bank of America and State Street are expected to visit in near future. IT services companies like TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Capgemini have also made their presence felt. MBA and non-engineering placements will start this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Institute of Technology
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp