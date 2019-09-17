VIT conducts successful placement programme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 2,200 students of Vellore Institute of Technology landed their dream jobs in this year’s placement season. According to a press release, around 719 companies visited VIT for placements last year making 4,397 offers.

This year, so far, 245 companies have visited and 2,026 students have been recruited. The placement will continue to be held till end of October 2019. Campus recruitments at VIT for the 2020 graduating batch started on May 1, 2019 with PG internship placements. Hundred and fifty companies recruited 788 students from MTech and MCA courses. Major internship recruiters include Amazon, Net App, Intel, VM Ware, Oracle, Philips, Cummins and Reliance.

The selected students have started doing their 10-month internship from August. They are currently being paid a monthly stipend and will be absorbed as full-time employees with the starting salary of `5 lakh per annum and above.

The placement process for the current batch (2020 graduating batch) started in the third week of July. Super dream companies (CTC more than Rs 10 lakh) are invited for the 1st phase of campus recruitments. Four companies — Amazon, PayPal, Cisco and De Shaw — offered more than Rs 25 lakh per annum. Earlier, Microsoft had recruited seven students with a CTC of Rs 41.6 lakh per annum.

So far, 92 super dream companies have visited VIT for the placements and internships. Core engineering placements also have been happening parallely along with the IT placements. Schlumberger, Bajaj Auto, L&T Construction, Valeo, NXP Semi-conductors, Cummins, Varroc, Waltech, Facilio, Shapoorji, Hyundai Motors were some of the core companies that have conducted campus recruitments at VIT.

Many of the captives of consulting, analytics, banks etc., have also visited for campus recruitments. Consulting companies like Delloitte, JP Morgan and PWC have recruited from VIT with Deloitte hiring 105 students. Other consulting companies like KPMG, E &Y and BCG are expected to visit soon. Multinational banks like RBS, Barclays, Axis Bank have also recruited students. Bank of America and State Street are expected to visit in near future. IT services companies like TCS, Wipro, Infosys and Capgemini have also made their presence felt. MBA and non-engineering placements will start this month.