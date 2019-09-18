Chennai hospital signs MoU with Myanmar health care company

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dr KM Cherian Heart Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Golden Zaneka Public Company Limited, Myanmar, during the first international conference on Biological Data Storage Access and Sharing held on Tuesday.

“The Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to train and transfer technology in the science of cardiovascular medicine to Myanmar healthcare providers both in the private and public sector. The MoU was signed by professor Kyaw Myint Naing, chairman of Golden Zaneka Public Company, and Dr KM Cherian, CEO and chairman, Frontier Lifeline Hospital,” said a release.

The two parties will exchange knowledge on various developments and progress in the field of cardiovascular surgery, coronary artery intervention, cardiovascular intensive care, outpatient care, basic cardiac research methodology protocol and clinical and research skill training.

The conference was organised by Dr KM Cherian Foundation’s Frontier Mediville and the Maurice Lev Saroja Bharati Museum and International Centre of Excellence in Cardiac Pathology.

The Dr KM Cherian Foundation’s Frontier Mediville will implement data storage access and sharing. The heart specimens and heart procedure data will be preserved using cloud storage and server technology, which will help doctors access the data needed for heart surgeries.