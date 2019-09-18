Draped in legacy

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lustrous and soft, finely tied and dyed — Chinnalapattu saris are known for their light-weight drapes, crisp feel, and intricate design patterns. You see not one but hundreds of them displayed behind the glass doors of Rangachari Cloth Store on the busy Luz Church Road, packed between shops on either side.

The spirit behind this simple-looking store signifies an extraordinary vision of its founder Rangachari, who decided to give wings to his big dreams by establishing a sari house in the city. He introduced some of the finest cotton saris — Chinnalapattu from Dindigul and Sungudi from Madurai — to the women of Chennai. The journey that began in 1945 has stood the test of time with its humble cotton collection and loyal multi-generation clientele across the globe. Ask for the best cotton saris in town and the hands would instantly point at Rangachari even today.

Loom world

Upon walking into the decades-old store, we’re asked to keep our shoes on the stand outside the entrance, before entering the hallway. We’re welcomed by a mannequin with folded hands, dressed in a readymade nine-yard sari. The ambience is filled with old-world charm. The three-storied store is bustling with energetic staff busily interacting with patrons, who are seated on bamboo mats spread across the floor.

One of the regulars, 85-year-old Hema Latha, looks through her glasses and studies the sari she has picked after an hour-long selection process. It’s a traditional sungudi with knotted dots, a big border, and a classic colour combination. “I’ve been a regular customer for the past 30 years. Some of the staff members are still the same and they never get hassled, especially while dealing with my generation of customers. I’ve come with my granddaughter to show her the shop. I currently live in New Delhi. Whenever I come to Chennai, I make it a point to pick two cotton saris from the shop. Rangachari is my comfort place,” said the octogenarian.

Cotton for comfort

Rangachari, who laid the foundation for the store, passed away in 2007. The brand is currently helmed by his son R Muralidharan. The second-generation owner has a framed black-and-white portrait of his father that was taken in the 1960s in his room, at the billing counter. “My father came from Dindigul to this city in 1940. He pedalled around the streets with piles of Chinnalapattu saris. Moved by his hard work, one of his customers offered him a place to set up a shop for rent. He started his business on a small scale at a car shed, and eventually moved into the current space in the 1960s. We recently renovated the building after his death. I owe what I am today to the man who built this timeless brand,” said Muralidharan.

Spinning success

What started out in a small portion on the ground floor has expanded to three floors over the years. The saris are displayed on the ground and first floor. The second and third floor are working units where the stock is stored. Nivedhitha, daughter of Muralidharan, vividly remembers the memories of growing up in the shop, which had been their home earlier.

“My grandfather was a disciplinarian. He used to patiently climb down the staircase and sit at the billing counter to ensure his presence was felt at the shop every day. He connected with customers personally and treated them like family. We used to live on the first floor of this building. We had sales twice a year. During that time, our house used to be filled with mounds of saris. Akka and I used to sit on top of them. There would be long queues outside the shop. My mother used to invite pregnant women home to feed their children,” reminisces Nivedhitha, who handles the website development for the store.

Yards of sentiments

Rangachari Cloth Store has outlets in Dindigul, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru, managed by Muralidharan’s brothers Srithar and Baskar. The shop has evolved with its new ready-to-wear indo-western collection. “Power loom has transformed the weaving industry. We had to shut down our looms in Aarani a few years back and adapt ourselves to suit the likes of the new generation. Our readymade blouses and nine yard saris are popular. Cotton fabric can never go out of trend. Right now, we’re working on virtual shopping for our international clients,” said Nivedhitha.

There are 85 staff members in the store attending to customers in different sections. Each one has a story to cherish. “Rangachari Sir trained us on how to be welcoming and hospitable to our customers. Most of us who work here are weavers. The minute we knew handloom was dying, about 15 years back, we moved to the city to earn our livelihood. Most of the employees, including myself, here have been working here for many years,” said Ramesh, who has been working here for the past 25 years. The shop at present houses all kinds of weaves to cater to the demand. The owners strongly believe that ethnicity will always be in trend. As much as they want to stay updated with technology, they do not want to compromise on the touch-and-feel experience. “The business is tricky. There’s no auspicious day for purchasing as such, and so some days are busy and some days are dry. We’re known for our cotton saris and we focus only on that. Even actresses like Manorama, Sowcar Janaki, Revathi and Suganya used to buy regularly from us. Popular women in the art field continue to shop with us. Multiple shops may have come and gone, but our presence is strong,” said Muralidharan, his voice strong with the confidence of taking the legacy forward, one sari at a time.