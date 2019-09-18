Engineer attack: MDMK member held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested P Subramani, MDMK south MDMK west district secretary, late on Monday night on the charge of attacking K Varadarajan, an executive engineer of the Greater Chennai Corporation when the latter tried to remove banners put up at the venue of party meeting outside the YMCA Grounds at Nandanam on Sunday.

“Varadarajan was roughed up badly by the MDMK workers when he instructed the officials to remove the banners,” said a police officer. He was admitted in a private hospital and based on his complaint, the Saidapet police registered a case under the IPC Sections 294 (B) (abusing), 323 (assaulting using hands), 353 (preventing a government servant from discharging his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and under Section 3 of the Public Property Damage and Loss Act.

He was produced before a magistrate court in the city and remanded in the Puzhal prison.