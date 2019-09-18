Home Cities Chennai

IIT-Madras to host open house

Published: 18th September 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The event will be held by the department of Engineering Design

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide an insight to the general public on the research and teaching activities conducted at the department of Engineering Design, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), an open house will be held on September 21, said a statement issued by the institute.

Highlighting the objectives of this open house, T Asokan, head of department of Engineering Design, IIT-M, said, “We would like to give an opportunity to the general public to have a first-hand experience of the teaching and research happening in the department. This way, we can motivate students to take up research as a career option and attract good students to the department. Also, we want the industry to know the R&D capability of the department in addressing many of the problems faced by them.”

Members of the public can also interact with researchers. There will also be lectures by industry experts on specific topics. The varsity officials said registration is mandatory to attend the event. Registrations are free and can be done through the department’s website: https://ed.iitm.ac.in/~openhouse/

The department was established in 2006 at IIT-M to develop design professionals with a strong multidisciplinary background and a deep sense of aesthetics with a focus on Automotive Engineering and Biomedical Design.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras IIT-M
