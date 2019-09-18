IIT-Madras to host open house

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide an insight to the general public on the research and teaching activities conducted at the department of Engineering Design, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), an open house will be held on September 21, said a statement issued by the institute.

During the one-day event, teaching and research laboratories, department infrastructure, and project and industry connect will be showcased to the public. Stalls in the open house will highlight the research projects and expertise available at the department. Laboratory visits will provide a walk through of their facilities.

Highlighting the objectives of this open house, T Asokan, head of department of Engineering Design, IIT-M, said, “We would like to give an opportunity to the general public to have a first-hand experience of the teaching and research happening in the department. This way, we can motivate students to take up research as a career option and attract good students to the department. Also, we want the industry to know the R&D capability of the department in addressing many of the problems faced by them.”

Members of the public can also interact with researchers. There will also be lectures by industry experts on specific topics. The varsity officials said registration is mandatory to attend the event. Registrations are free and can be done through the department’s website: https://ed.iitm.ac.in/~openhouse/

The department was established in 2006 at IIT-M to develop design professionals with a strong multidisciplinary background and a deep sense of aesthetics with a focus on Automotive Engineering and Biomedical Design.

Showcasing infrastructure

Stalls will highlight the research projects and expertise available at the department of Engineering Design. Lab visits will also be conducted.