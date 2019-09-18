Home Cities Chennai

MCC pupils hold first-aid campaign

Any bystander at the scene of the incident with a fair amount of first-aid training can be of assistance before an ambulance crew arrives.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

At least 200 people took part in the week-long awareness programme organised by students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Communication department of Madras Christian College in collaboration with Be Well Group of Hospitals has been spreading awareness on first-aid across the city as part of a week-long public relation campaign that began on September 14.

“Before beginning the campaign, we wanted to know how many people were aware of first-aid. So, we took a survey and asked questions like what not to do in the accident spot, how can you help someone with seizure, snake bite and if one must wear gloves every time they perform first-aid. We were shocked to know most of the respondents were not aware of anything and then embarked on this campaign,” said M Swetha, co-ordinator of the campaign.

The students first collaborated with Be Well Hospitals to get trained on first-aid and then spread this information in public spaces each day through street plays and demonstrations. First-aid training was given at Anna Nagar Tower Park, Egmore railway station, Anna Nagar roundtana, DG Vaishnav College and Anita Methodist School.

First-aid training has two major components. One is about developing the ability to recognise an emergency and the second is about developing the skill to do your best and save a life. The first ten minutes of an injury is critical in saving a life. Any bystander at the scene of the incident with a fair amount of first-aid training can be of assistance before an ambulance crew arrives. Not just physical aid but emotional support is provided during first aid as it makes the patient feel more secure and helps release their anxiety levels.

“We wanted to cater to all kinds of audiences so that they spread the information to others. Every day at least 200 people took part in the campaign. The message can spread fast through school and college students,” said Swetha.

Adding, Dr CJ Vetrievel, managing director, Be Well, “The number of road accidents in Tamil Nadu is abnormally high that 80 per cent of accidents is fatal, due to absence of proper first aid. Background research data reveals that first-aid awareness is in a primitive stage among the public at large. Nine in 10 adults are not confident of giving first aid. Sixty per cent of college-goers are hesitant about right first-aid practices.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Christian College
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp