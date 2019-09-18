MCC pupils hold first-aid campaign

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Communication department of Madras Christian College in collaboration with Be Well Group of Hospitals has been spreading awareness on first-aid across the city as part of a week-long public relation campaign that began on September 14.

“Before beginning the campaign, we wanted to know how many people were aware of first-aid. So, we took a survey and asked questions like what not to do in the accident spot, how can you help someone with seizure, snake bite and if one must wear gloves every time they perform first-aid. We were shocked to know most of the respondents were not aware of anything and then embarked on this campaign,” said M Swetha, co-ordinator of the campaign.

The students first collaborated with Be Well Hospitals to get trained on first-aid and then spread this information in public spaces each day through street plays and demonstrations. First-aid training was given at Anna Nagar Tower Park, Egmore railway station, Anna Nagar roundtana, DG Vaishnav College and Anita Methodist School.

First-aid training has two major components. One is about developing the ability to recognise an emergency and the second is about developing the skill to do your best and save a life. The first ten minutes of an injury is critical in saving a life. Any bystander at the scene of the incident with a fair amount of first-aid training can be of assistance before an ambulance crew arrives. Not just physical aid but emotional support is provided during first aid as it makes the patient feel more secure and helps release their anxiety levels.

“We wanted to cater to all kinds of audiences so that they spread the information to others. Every day at least 200 people took part in the campaign. The message can spread fast through school and college students,” said Swetha.

Adding, Dr CJ Vetrievel, managing director, Be Well, “The number of road accidents in Tamil Nadu is abnormally high that 80 per cent of accidents is fatal, due to absence of proper first aid. Background research data reveals that first-aid awareness is in a primitive stage among the public at large. Nine in 10 adults are not confident of giving first aid. Sixty per cent of college-goers are hesitant about right first-aid practices.”