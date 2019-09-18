‘Pets make you develop a greater sense of empathy’

Prateek Shukla By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four-year-old Sandy and two-year-old Bageera absolutely love our daily morning walk sessions. This is a non-negotiable everyday ritual which lasts about 45-60 minutes. It is when they can go out and experience the world.

They are very people-friendly and mingle with all my friends and family. When Sandy wants to be petted and asks for attention, he keeps extending his paw with a cute look in his eyes, until he is noticed. On the other hand, Bageera is a true foodie. You can always spot him sitting around when we are eating something, asking for his share too.

Pets help enhance one’s emotional quotient. By keeping pets at home, one becomes more emotionally connected and balanced, helping in maintaining a positive and cheerful environment at home. Thanks to my pets, I have observed that I have now developed a greater sense of empathy. Throughout the journey, right from when we adopted Sandy and Bageera and brought them up, I learnt how to understand and manage their feelings with the right amount of love and care.

Initially, the major worry was about how to take care of these little packages of happiness. Pets are like taking care of babies. You need to give them all the love and attention, just like for a human baby. In their first six months, we needed to keep our home puppy-safe and had to constantly clean up after them. But with time, we got a hang of these daily rituals and got over our initial fears.

The major challenge we faced was spending time with our pets along with having full-time jobs. Loneliness is something no pet should undergo as this hugely impacts them psychologically. If you are working and have pets, there are high chances of them becoming lonely.

When Sandy and Bageera were younger, I used to come home every two hours in between work to meet them and spend some time. However, now they have grown up and have each other for company, which makes it easier for us to strike a balance between work and home.

The best times are when I come home every day and they welcome me with their loving jumps and face licks. In fact, when I am home after being outdoors for just a few hours, both of them welcome me like I was away for years.

The author is CEO and co-founder, Masai School, Koramangala.