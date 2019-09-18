Home Cities Chennai

Residents of Perumbakkam resettlement colony in Chennai suffer without water 

Water crisis for over 200 families who live in the tail end blocks of Perumbakkam resettlement colony is far from over as each get an average of only four pots of water once in two days.
 

Published: 18th September 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

(Residents Perumbakkam TNSCB's tail end blocks opening a lead of the supplied metro water channels to fetch water on the outskirts of the city| Photo- Debadatta Mallick/ENS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The water situation in the tail end blocks in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam have worsened, leaving residents contemplating vacating the premises.

The tail end blocks including 65 and 66, barely receive four pots of water per household once every two days. Dirty clothes and vessels have piled up to the extent that residents use slushy water from pipe leaks in other blocks to wash vessels and clothes.

"When my son comes home from school, I get him to take off his uniform. I then dry it under the fan and get him to wear it again the next day. He has exams going on now but he hasn't been able to bathe in a week," said Radhika S, a resident of block 65.

Radhika's family purchases cans for Rs 35 each even for restroom purposes. "Sometimes, I get angry when my sons ask to use the restroom too often. I'm so frustrated that I yell at them for wanting to use the restroom," she added. On Sundays, she convinces her husband to take them to the mall so her family can wash their faces and use the restrooms.

Thirty-six-year old Vasanthi's (name changed) daughter hit puberty last week. "I sent my son to draw water directly from the sump because there was absolutely no water at home. Sometimes, the sump is also almost empty and we make do with the muddy water at the bottom," she said. "We are thinking of all the options we have including moving out," she added.

There are 13,000 families living in the Perumbakkam TNSCB tenements. Blocks 65 and 66 together house 196 families. "The blocks at the entrance don't have water troubles like we do," said Swaminathan S, another resident.

When Express visited the spot, most overhead tanks were empty. Each tank is connected to two houses. Residents said that they didn't know whom to approach to make water related complaints.

When contacted, slum clearance board officials said that they have not received any such complaints so far. "But we will inquire and make sure the issue is solved," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perumbakkam Perumbakkam resettlement colony Chennai water crisis water crisis
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp