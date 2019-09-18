Scents and sensibility

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday, the central atrium at Phoenix MarketCity had turned into a playground for the senses, stimulating bits and pieces of our olfactory processing unit. Notes of the sweet and strong scents of citrus, coffee, blackcurrant, cherries, crushed lemongrass, clove leaf, musk, lavender and rose blooms wafted through the venue. This was the scene at a perfumery workshop by NIRO Perfume Studio, organised as part of Phoenix MarketCity’s Beauty and Fashion Week — the September Fest 2019.

“Perfumes and scents mean different emotions and memories to different people. To me, perfumes are a form of communication,” said Niyati Purohit, founder and chief fragrance designer of NIRO.

Niyati Purohit

As we embarked on an alchemical journey with Niyati, she initiated the participants about the different processes in creating a perfume. Layered with experiential learning activities, we were guided to identify different aromas and create a unique perfume that suited our personalities — based on mood, perception of fragrances and primeval desires. As we began tunnelling a deeper connection with the concoction of scents that were provided, we spritzed unlabelled bottles of perfume on scent strips and caught a whiff of it. While some were repellent, the spicy and woody note of coffee instantly elevated our mood. “The perfume and fragrances you choose are symbolic of your mood and personality.Our perception also changes depending on how mindful we are at that moment,” shared Niyati, as she went on to teach us the nuances of blending different notes.

“The three notes — top, middle and base — are to be combined depending on what suits you the best. The top note evaporates quickly while the middle emerges before the top dissipates. The base note is the one that lasts for a longer time. If you’ve noticed, cologne or men’s perfume last for a longer time. It’s because of the high ratio of base note scents,” she explained.

We diligently mixed three aromas of each note — top, middle and base notes in a 1:2:3 ratio (the ratios differ according to scent preferences) and created our own perfume within 15 minutes. On a commercial scale, a perfumer will work with 35-40 fragrances for as long as eight months to a year to create the perfect blend. “I am more focused on giving people perfume experiences. By indulging in the process, they understand and appreciate the art more,” shared Niyati. The event was also sprinkled with interesting historical facts. Over the centuries, fragrances that were reserved for royalty have become available for commoners.

“Cleopatra was obsessed with scents. Her signature scent was rose,” she said, adding that the Queen even soaked her cedar barge sails in rose water so that the fragrance of the flower announced her impending arrival. “Even if she didn’t accompany the soldiers, the fragrance reminded the warriors of their Queen,” she said. Today, rose is one of the reigning fragrances in the perfume industry, followed by lavender and jasmine.

For the last seven months, NIRO has been curating short and crisp sessions that last about an hour to three-hour-long sessions to teach people the art. “We have trained over 200 people in these sessions so far,” she shared.

For details, visit:niroperfumestudio.com