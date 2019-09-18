Home Cities Chennai

Scientists of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre find an organic fix to treat sewage

The treated water through this technology can be safely let into lakes and other water bodies as it is based on a natural process, said scientists behind the invention.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:14 AM

(A image of the hybrid sewage treatment plant that is yet to get a patent |Photo- special arrangement)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure that the city does not face another water crisis, scientists of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) have come up with a low cost, natural wastewater treatment methodology.

The Hybrid Granular SBR (sequencing batch reactor) process invented by them uses microbeads which simplifies separation of biomass from sewage water.

Explaining about the process to Express, Daniel Chellappa, a BARC scientist, said the beads containing carbon nitrogen and phosperous is mixed with sewage. ‘‘It brings the solid waste together. The solid particle settles down by gravity and waste water can be removed,’’ he said.

The scientist said this treatment plant is unique from the normal sewage treatment plant in many ways. This comes in various sizes depending upon requirements.‘‘The SBR treatment plant occupies 75 per cent less space than the normal STP and costs 50 per cent less,’’ he said, adding that it can be set up in apartments, streets, roads or for a whole corporation zone.

A normal STP would require a secondary clarifier, meaning, a separate tank for aeration and sedimentation. In this, both happens in the same container. ‘‘Since it is a natural process, there is no sound pollution compared to the normal STP,’’ explained Chellappa, adding that the SBR also requires less mechanical equipment and only one person to maintain it.

Meanwhile, since the water is treated through natural process, it ideal for restoring lakes and other water bodies. ‘‘This process balances the biological and chemical oxygen demands bringing them less than 10 milligram/litre. Life can succeed and fish would quickly multiply too,’’ claimed Chellappa.

Apart from industrial use, this can also be used for organic farming. BARC has applied for a patent in April this year and is yet to be granted. ‘‘Granular SBR is a major turning point in water conservation and it can be implemented across the country,’’ said Chellappa.

Recently, Chennai Corporation announced that it has plans to set up a five MLD plant to let treated water in the Villivakkam lake. Chellappa said public, competent STP companies and engineers can apply in BARC website to apply for this technology.‘‘Even saline water can be treated under this process and rivers such as Adyar, Cooum and Kosasthalaiyar can be restored too,’’ said Chellappa.

TAGS
bhabha atomic research centre sewage treatment water crisis
