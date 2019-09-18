Home Cities Chennai

Why your dog should drink enough water

Toxins, medications or unethical breeding in our country lead to  a lot of diseases in furry animals,
kidney problems being one of them

Published: 18th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Debaleena Ghosh
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recently one of my dogs, a rescued five-year-old Indy girl, was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure. Her right kidney is completely damaged and for the rest of her life, she will have to manage with one kidney along with a customised diet, handful of pills and periodic blood tests and scans to track the progress of the disease. The news was a shock to us as there had been absolutely no external indication at all. She’s a healthy, active dog with good appetite and gleaming coat and teeth. This particular dreaded disease is seen more and more in dogs nowadays. Main culprits are thought to be genetics, the unethical and rampant breeding in our country, over-medication and diet.

Like humans, dogs rely on their kidneys to filter waste from their systems. Dogs can develop acute kidney problems as a result of ingesting toxins, certain medications, tainted foods, etc. Other reasons for this type of kidney failure include decreased blood flow or oxygen delivery to the kidneys, infections and urinary obstruction. Kidney failure can occur suddenly or gradually over time.

Acute kidney failure: It has a sudden onset. If diagnosed quickly and treated aggressively, it is potentially reversible.Chronic kidney failure: Chronic kidney failure is the slow decline in the ability of the kidneys to eliminate waste from a dog’s body. The condition is incurable, but it can be managed with treatment.  This is more common than acute kidney failure.

Acute kidney failure treatment includes addressing the underlying cause, if known. For example, antibiotics are used for an infection or specific antidotes may be available in cases of accidental poisoning. The kidneys may be supported using dialysis, which helps to remove toxins from the blood. Without treatment, acute kidney failure is fatal. Chronic kidney failure is treated primarily through changes in diet, fluid therapy, and various medications. Chronic kidney failure is terminal, but not immediately fatal. For dogs, chronic kidney failure tends to progress over months to years.  

There are ways to prevent kidney failure in dog. Ensure that your dog drinks plenty of water, especially if they have been physically active. Restrict access to toxins. Regular veterinary exams and lab work, especially in older or high risk dogs.

The author is a former senior corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs

