Bonds over brush strokes

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many of us are so caught up in the circle of life that we forget to slow down, relax and take some time off from work. Some of us take to painting because it’s refreshing and transports us to another world. If you’re looking for a calm ambience to do that, then Potter About in Nungambakkam is the place to go. The 15-seat creative art studio with a cafe can help you tap into undiscovered potential.

A decade back, Anjana Sunil conducted classes at her home. After a hiatus, she’s back with a cozy space for Potter About that offers all the materials you need to do your artwork. “The concept is common abroad. Earlier even expats used to drop in and paint. Now, there are many artists who’ve come up with this concept of bonding over artwork in their respective studios. We have ceramic and canvas mediums. People can take their painted work home after completion. We recently had an 80-year-old who made a painting of Lord Hanuman for her grandchildren. I don’t assist anybody unless they really need my help,” says Anjana who re-launched Potter About in July.

The artist conducts art sessions during weekends — each extending for three hours. She recently conducted one called Paint a Buddha. “I come up with different captions and topics. It’s a quality time especially for family, parent-child and friends to bond. This is also a team-building exercise. We can have a bigger session in corporate offices or even birthday parties for that matter. Art can be therapeutic and a stress-buster that way,” she adds.

One can register three or four days prior to the session and take part in it. “I paused from a hectic week of work, where I simply cut off from technology to sit and paint. I kept postponing this session because I felt I may not be able to paint. But Anjana makes you feel very comfortable. You get to experiment with patterns, techniques and take home a piece of art. I loved the session and I hope to do it again,” says Sathvika Venkatesh, who heads a PR agency.

Registration costs Rs 1,200. For details, call: 9840032146 or visit Instagram page: Potter About