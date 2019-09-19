Home Cities Chennai

Book your weekends!

From sharing opinions over a cup of tea to reading under the trees, DIA REKHI gives a run-down on five local book clubs

Published: 19th September 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi
Express News Service

The thoughts, motivations and passions of a character can send an avid reader into a tizzy — so much so that pouring your heart out about them becomes less of an option, and more of a necessity. Luckily, Chennai’s book lovers need not look any further than these book clubs that meet every month to do precisely that. Be it modern classics or literature from different languages, these clubs have everything you could ever hope for. And you may make a friend along the way.

Broke Bibliophiles
Broke Bibliophiles is a nation-wide book club, with
individual chapters in different cities. The name in itself is a huge draw for people as it is a sentiment that runs deep among bibliophiles who often feel like they don’t have enough money to splurge on all the books they want. The discussions are based on what the members are currently reading or have finished
reading recently, which makes it a great place to pick up recommendations to add to your reading list. The conversation is freewheeling and engaging, making it a time well spent, as well as  a fun way to meet new people who share a common interest and love for books!
For details, visit Broke Bibliophiles — Chennai Chapter (BBC) Facebook page. It is a closed group but you can request to join.

Chennai English Book Club
This book club focuses on a multitude of genres, but puts the spotlight primarily on English modern fiction. Club members democratically choose the books at the regular meetups that are held at different cafes in the city, so you can have stimulating discussions while also gorging on great food. This month, the meetup will be held on September 29 at Ciclo Cafe, where members will discuss George Orwell’s classic, 1984.
For details, visit: www.meetup.com/Chennai-Book-Lovers/

Little Love Library
If you’ve been to the Anna Nagar Tower Park on Saturday mornings, you’d know about the silent reading sessions held by the Little Love Library, the brainchild of book lover Swetha. This library doubles as a book store and book club, which hosts book reviews, readings and storytelling sessions. They feature books in English, Tamil, and local languages like Telugu and Hindi. For the silent reading sessions, Swetha brings a large collection of books based on specific themes and those interested can pick up a book and read under the trees. After the reading period is over, each reader is encouraged to talk about the book they read, thus encouraging discussion, and you may walk out with more than a friend or two!
For more information: m.facebook.com/littlelove.in/

Chennai Readers Meetup
Members of this club are encouraged to talk informally and candidly about the books they are reading at their monthly meetups. The choice of book is completely up to the person and can range from fiction, non-fiction, English, Tamil, contemporary, history, literature, novels, journals to self-help books. On September 28, the club will meet to discuss The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy at Tea Trails in Nungambakkam.
For details, visit: www.meetup.com/Chennai-Readers-Meetup/

Chennai Coffee and Books Meetup
A steaming hot cuppa and a riveting book make for a great pair, and this the mantra for the bookworms at this club. With a freerolling agenda that allows members to bring any book, talk about it and have others chip in to gain or add more perspective, this is the perfect way to spend the weekend. There’s also a chance to swap books with other members, which is an exciting experience as it provides a fun way to be introduced to different genres of books. It is also a great way to unwind over coffee and munchies while figuring out what can be done for the next meetup.
For details, visit: www.meetup.com/Chennai-Coffee-Books-Meetup/

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp