Bus passengers un‘cover’ issues

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Located 200 metres apart, two arterial bus stops on Sardar Patel Road situated opposite Adyar bus terminus lack bus shelters. Commuters are forced to wait in scorching sun and heavy rains.

Residents are miffed at government’s excuse for not building a bus shelter. When a resident wrote to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell about the issue, he received a reply saying, “The erection of bus shelter will affect the entry/exit of the ‘commercial establishments’ in the said location and available space is also insufficient. However, it is discussed with the Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC) regarding the possibility of shifting the bus stop to nearby place.” A copy of the same is available with Express.

“I was shocked to know that the government values commercial establishments more than the convenience of the tax payers. We are not asking them to invest money from their own pockets, we are only demanding that the money of the public must be put to right use,” said a resident, who wished to stay anonymous.

Most buses going towards Airport, make a stop at both these bus stops. So, often the bus stop is crowded. “It is very difficult for senior citizens. During rains, water is stagnated everywhere, the roads get slushy and there isn’t space to even stand. The officials must take our plight into consideration,” said 72-year-old P Chandrababu, a regular commuter.

Veethika, another commuter added, “During peak hours the buses stop anywhere on the road. Commuters often run to board the bus. It’s dangerous.”When contacted, an official from the Bus Route Roads department of the Corporation said, “For now there is no constructive plan. We are in talks with MTC to shift the bus stops.”