Home Cities Chennai

Great minds think ahead

Candidates interested in joining Mensa must achieve a score at or above the 98th percentile on a standard test of intelligence.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mensa Chennai has around 50 members, with ages ranging from 14 to 70, who meet regularly

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How often do we meet people from different walks of life, whose IQ is in the top two per cent of the population? A platform that brings them together is Mensa — the world’s oldest and largest high IQ society founded in England in 1946. Currently, there are 150,000 Mensans from 150 countries.
We caught up with city-based entrepreneur, one of the oldest Mensa members, and president of Mensa India, Gowri Shanker, to know more about how the social club in the country. Mensa was established in India in 1972 by a Pune-based organisation called Jnana Prabodhini Prashala. The Chennai chapter was launched in 2003. Presently, there are seven chapters — Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Nasik, Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

“It’s a well-known society abroad, especially in the US. I became a member many years back when I was working in America. It’s a non-profit organisation and we function out of sheer interest only. It throws a plethora of opportunities for you to meet like-minded Mensans and I have made many friends here. We have something called SITE. When Mensans travel, other fellow Mensans help with local guidance. We enjoy each other’s company and participate in a range of social and cultural activities,” said Gowri Shanker, who was unanimously elected as the president of Mensa India recently.

The age of the members range from 14 to 70 years. Mensa Chennai has around 50 members who meet once a month to discuss events. “One of our local Mensans is an astronomy professor at IIT Madras. He has promised to talk about dark particles the next time we met. Unlike Mumbai, which has a diverse group of Mensans, in Chennai, it’s more of urban professionals. What’s special here is that we spend time identifying intelligent people from underprivileged parts of society. The culture test that we have designed is approved by psychologists. There’s no class or status bias. We aim to bring them to the limelight,” he said.

Candidates interested in joining Mensa must achieve a score at or above the 98th percentile on a standard test of intelligence.The president wants to focus on their flagship programme, the Tribal Mensa Nurturing Programme, which focuses on developing gifted children in tribal areas and underprivileged sections of society. “It is an onerous task, but it gives us extreme satisfaction when at least a few tribal children pass the Mensa test. Pune is a classic example of where we’ve been successful in identifying talented tribal children  with a higher IQ. In the rest of India, we will work on the Project Dhruv and Nurturing Programme of India, which focuses on Underprivileged Gifted Child Identification. Tribal Mensa Nurturing Program is already prominent in Pune and Delhi,” he said.

Gowri Shanker added that people of all ages and background can attempt the test and make use of the opportunity to join the high IQ society. He hopes to expand the chapters to other cities, tap into the hidden potential of people, and make India the country with the most number of Mensans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp