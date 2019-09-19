Great minds think ahead

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How often do we meet people from different walks of life, whose IQ is in the top two per cent of the population? A platform that brings them together is Mensa — the world’s oldest and largest high IQ society founded in England in 1946. Currently, there are 150,000 Mensans from 150 countries.

We caught up with city-based entrepreneur, one of the oldest Mensa members, and president of Mensa India, Gowri Shanker, to know more about how the social club in the country. Mensa was established in India in 1972 by a Pune-based organisation called Jnana Prabodhini Prashala. The Chennai chapter was launched in 2003. Presently, there are seven chapters — Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Nasik, Pune, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

“It’s a well-known society abroad, especially in the US. I became a member many years back when I was working in America. It’s a non-profit organisation and we function out of sheer interest only. It throws a plethora of opportunities for you to meet like-minded Mensans and I have made many friends here. We have something called SITE. When Mensans travel, other fellow Mensans help with local guidance. We enjoy each other’s company and participate in a range of social and cultural activities,” said Gowri Shanker, who was unanimously elected as the president of Mensa India recently.

The age of the members range from 14 to 70 years. Mensa Chennai has around 50 members who meet once a month to discuss events. “One of our local Mensans is an astronomy professor at IIT Madras. He has promised to talk about dark particles the next time we met. Unlike Mumbai, which has a diverse group of Mensans, in Chennai, it’s more of urban professionals. What’s special here is that we spend time identifying intelligent people from underprivileged parts of society. The culture test that we have designed is approved by psychologists. There’s no class or status bias. We aim to bring them to the limelight,” he said.

Candidates interested in joining Mensa must achieve a score at or above the 98th percentile on a standard test of intelligence.The president wants to focus on their flagship programme, the Tribal Mensa Nurturing Programme, which focuses on developing gifted children in tribal areas and underprivileged sections of society. “It is an onerous task, but it gives us extreme satisfaction when at least a few tribal children pass the Mensa test. Pune is a classic example of where we’ve been successful in identifying talented tribal children with a higher IQ. In the rest of India, we will work on the Project Dhruv and Nurturing Programme of India, which focuses on Underprivileged Gifted Child Identification. Tribal Mensa Nurturing Program is already prominent in Pune and Delhi,” he said.

Gowri Shanker added that people of all ages and background can attempt the test and make use of the opportunity to join the high IQ society. He hopes to expand the chapters to other cities, tap into the hidden potential of people, and make India the country with the most number of Mensans.