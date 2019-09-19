Need blood for your pet? Check out this new mobile app

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind move, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has developed a mobile app to ensure smooth supply of blood for needy cats and dogs.

The faculty members of the university claimed that “blood4pets” is first of its kind mobile app in the country and will serve multiple purposes. It will provide details on the blood banks available, create a database of the interested donors. Besides, it will also have a special section where the veterinary doctors would interact with public and provide them necessary advice.



“There are many apps available providing information on human blood banks and to answer their medical problems. But “blood4pets” is the only such app available for exclusively for cats and dogs,” said a faculty involved in the development of the app.



The mobile app has been conceptualized and designed by the faculty members of TANUVAS while an IT company has developed it. The app will be launched by the vice chancellor of the university, C Balachandran, on Thursday and it can be downloaded from Google playstore.

The app will be available in three languages Tamil, English and Hindi. The varsity officials claimed that only TANUVAS have a blood bank for pets so for the time being its details are available on the app. People can log into the app and get details if the blood they need is available in the blood bank or not.



“Many people don’t know there is a blood bank available for pets. The app will help the pets in distress and through this, we also aim to create a database of interested donors,” said an official of the university.



There is a specific process for registration of veterinary doctors where they need to provide their credentials and after verification they will be added in the app.



