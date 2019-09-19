Home Cities Chennai

The mindful teacher

From running a Montessori school to stepping into the shoes of a parent at home, Shantha Shankar’s life revolves around children

Published: 19th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rhymes interspersed with claps and peals of laughter echoed in the hall of Darwin Montessori School at Anna Nagar. Shantha Shankar, director of the school, was busy interacting with kids. She is a certified Montessori facilitator and has spearheaded the school since its launch in 2015. The mother of two shared her insights with CE on her style of teaching, tapping the inner child and finding her calling. Excerpts follow:

Why did you decide to start a Montessori school?
I have a masters degree in Visual Communication. But I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. Montessori education became my priority and belief system since the birth of my daughter. I completed my course from the Indian Montessori Centre in 2015. The course groomed my parenting style for the better. It was exactly then I knew that it would eventually become my career.

How has this profession helped you as a parent?
I have two daughters. My first child studied in this school and the second child is studying now. I love spending time with them at home. I help them with homework and read stories. Sometimes I have to step out of the shoes of a teacher and just look at them as a mother. I’ve stopped expecting them to be ideal examples just because they are a teacher’s children.  

How have you evolved as a person?
Montessori has tapped on my other potentials like exploring my inner child. Your personality develops around the age of six. We often come across psychologists attributing problems in later stages of life to childhood. This field has exposed to me the crucial stages of growing up and I’m aware of my actions and where they come from. What I do has become a part of my life. It’s hard to separate work from personal life.

What are your interests?
I love painting portraits of my loved ones. Once in a while, I click photographs of children. I go for vacations to unwind myself.

Who is your inspiration?
I admire Maria Montessori who coined the term Montessori. She is my idol. I read her books when I’m down. I’ve imbibed her theories and beliefs and included them in my teaching methodologies. She’s one of the best educators.

Tell us about your success formula?
I’m happy to bring in small changes in the perspectives of parents. Children must enjoy every aspect of schooling, not just playtime or vacations. I aim to make a positive difference in the lives of  children.

What’s the future of Montessori in Chennai?
There’s more awareness among millennial parents. More schools have come up. Most of them are concentrated in south Chennai. We will need people from all walks of life to know about the concept. The earlier, the better. Montessori is not just for children with special needs but for children to have a holistic experience with trained teachers, encouraging environment and the right learning materials.

What are your future plans?
I want to create an open-hearted environment which encourages children to build independence and social skills as well as be supportive of their curiosities and self-expression. We’re working on our new school in Korattur which is expected to open its doors for the next academic year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp