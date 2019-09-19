Workout from home

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Getting in shape doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. For anyone who doesn’t have a gym membership but wants to stay fit and healthy in the comfort of their home, city-based yoga and fitness instructor at Fitkits Gym, Shivani Bajaj, teaches five equipment-free exercises that can keep you in shape.

Squats

Squats are a great lower body workout. It works the glutes, legs, quads, and also the hamstrings, core and calves.

Stand straight with your feet apart, directly under your hips, toes slightly out and place your hands on your hips.

Tighten your core.

As you breathe in, sit down and push your butt back (like you are going to sit on a chair). See to it that your knees move outward.

Breathe out, then straighten your legs without locking your knees to come back up.

Repeat the movement. Do 20 reps X two-three sets.

High plank

High plank is done with the palms on the floor. It will work the core and help in increasing back and abdominal strength. It also strengthens the shoulder.

Shoulders in line with your wrist.

Toes on the ground.

Core tight, without lifting your hip up or down but staying in a straight line.

Hold for 20-60 seconds for two sets.

Low plank

It works the core and helps in increasing back and abdominal strength. Low plank is done with support from the shoulder, back, forearm and core.

Start on the floor on your hands and knees.

Lower your forearms to the floor with elbows positioned under your shoulders and your hands shoulder-width apart.

Straighten your legs and toes on the floor.

Hold for 20-60 seconds for two sets.

Crunches

Crunches are a great workout to simply strengthen your abdominal muscles, which are underneath the layer of belly fat.

Lie down on the floor, bend your knees.

Place your palms behind your head and contract your core as you breathe out to come up and breathe in to go back to the starting position, where your back is flat on the ground.

Do 20 reps X two-three sets.

Jumping jacks

Cardio exercise is any exercise that raises your heart rate and jumping jacks is a great way to get your cardio in to help you lose some weight.

Standing straight, feet together and arms to the side of your body.

Jump out, bring your arms over your head and return back. Do 20 reps X two-three sets.