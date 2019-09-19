Home Cities Chennai

Workout from home

Getting fit can often be more tiring than the training itself. Here are five indoor exercises
for those homebodies who want a gym body

Published: 19th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

workout

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Getting in shape doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. For anyone who doesn’t have a gym membership but wants to stay fit and healthy in the comfort of their home, city-based yoga and fitness instructor at Fitkits Gym, Shivani Bajaj, teaches five equipment-free exercises that can keep you in shape.

Squats

Squats are a great lower body workout. It works the glutes, legs, quads, and also the hamstrings, core and calves.
Stand straight with your feet apart, directly under your hips, toes slightly out and place your hands on your hips.
Tighten your core.
As you breathe in, sit down and push your butt back (like you are going to sit on a chair). See to it that your knees move outward.
Breathe out, then straighten your legs without locking your knees to come back up.
Repeat the movement. Do 20 reps X two-three sets.

High plank

High plank is done with the palms on the floor. It will work the core and help in increasing back and abdominal strength. It also strengthens the shoulder.
Shoulders in line with your wrist.
Toes on the ground.
Core tight, without lifting your hip up or down but staying in a straight line.
Hold for 20-60 seconds for two sets.

Low plank

It works the core and helps in increasing back and abdominal strength. Low plank is done with support from the shoulder, back, forearm and core.
Start on the floor on your hands and knees.
Lower your forearms to the floor with elbows positioned under your shoulders and your hands shoulder-width apart.
Straighten your legs and toes on the floor.
Hold for 20-60 seconds for two sets.

Crunches

Crunches are a great workout to simply strengthen your abdominal muscles, which are underneath the layer of belly fat.
Lie down on the floor, bend your knees.
Place your palms behind your head and contract your core as you breathe out to come up and breathe in to go back to the starting position, where your back is flat on the ground.
Do 20 reps X two-three sets.

Jumping jacks

Cardio exercise is any exercise that raises your heart rate and jumping jacks is a great way to get your cardio in to help you lose some weight.
Standing straight, feet together and arms to the side of your body.
Jump out, bring your arms over your head and return back. Do 20 reps X two-three sets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp