Home Cities Chennai

Chitlapakkam electrocution: Residents rubbish minister's statement that tree fall was the cause

There was no tree near the electric pole which collapsed and electrocuted a resident of the suburban locality.

 

Published: 20th September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

An image of Kalyanasundaram street where the incident happened where a new pole was erected by Tangedco on Thursday.

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the Electricity Minister P Thangamani claimed that Sethuraj's death was an accident as a tree branch knocked down the electric pole on him. However, when Express visited the spot where Sethuraj died, there was no tree directly next to the pole. This raises doubts on how a broken branch of the tree could have resulted in the pole collapsing on him.

Moreover, the street where this incident happened is a narrow one and a dead end. Chances of a truck entering the street and ramming against a nearby tree, which was well inside the compound of a house, are very low. Sethu Raj's wife said that when the incident happened on Monday, there was no broken tree branch found next to her husband's body.

"When we saw the fallen pole, the rod inside the cement covering was fully rusted. Also, as the pole was the last one on the dead end, there was no stay wire fixed to keep it stable," said Lakshmi Krishnakumar, a close family friend.

Residents, locals and family friends of Sethu Raj questioned the truth behind the minister's statement. On Thursday evening, the state government announced a solatium fund of Rs three lakhs as compensation
for the family. But residents and family members said that the compensation amount was too less for a family which has two school-going children."Sethu Raj's wife works as an attender in a school and
both children haven't even completed 10th standard. Even Sethu Raj's income was not sufficient for the family before. As his death was caused by the negligence of the local administration, the government
must allocate more funds to help the family," added Lakshmi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sethuraj electrocution death chennai
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp