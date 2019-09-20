Electrocution was an accident waiting to happen, say residents

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Monday night, Sethuraj, a driver by profession, was electrocuted to death when a damaged electric pole crumbled to the ground. The incident has left the suburban Chitlapakkam residents shocked. A visit to the locality reveals the disaster was waiting to happen. Chitlapakkam is replete with rusty old, ill-maintained poles, weighed down by a maze of cables. Near the Tambaram Sanatorium, soon after crossing the MIT flyover, there is an electric pole that is almost bent in half, with cables nearly touching the ground.

Near NSN school at Chitlapakkam, a transformer and an electric pole next to it were both rusted. The cement coating on most of the poles had chipped off, exposing the rusted rod inside. A few streets among many in Chitlapakkam which have damaged electric poles are Ramanar Street, MMDA Nagar, Kalaivanar Street, Ragavendra Salai, Babu Street, Kalyanasundram Street, Nehru Street, Gandhi Street, Shankaranarayana Street, Kaveri Street, Gomathi Street and Pradeep Avenue.

Shortage of manpower

Locals alleged that the main problem behind this issue was inadequate manpower with the panchayat that has resulted in the shoddy maintenance of poles. They said Sethuraj’s death could have been prevented if Tangedco and Chitlapakkam panchayat officials had carried out maintenance. “There are around 60,000 people at Chitlapakkam alone which is divided into 18 wards. But, there are only two workers employed by the panchayat to maintain and repair electric poles. There are close to 100 poles which need to be replaced immediately,” said Pallavi Kannadasan, a resident of Chitlapakkam.P Viswanathan, a local activist, through an RTI reply, found there are just 11 officials taking care of electricity issues pertaining to Nehru Nagar at Chitlapakkam. “Nehru Nagar alone has 133 transformers, 54 poles and as many as 19,627 connections. How can just 11 officials from Tangedco manage the maintenance?” he asked.

Low-lying cables

Moreover, lack of milled roads has caused the cables to hang dangerously low. Six month ago, in Pamban Swamigal Street, roof of a school bus touched the cables. After repeated complaints by residents it was raised higher after a month. But, now they have returned to previous state.

Poles erected by the panchayat are 18 ft (low tension cables) and 24 ft tall (high tension cables). For stability four to six ft of the pole is buried underground. But, as roads at Chitlapakkam are not milled before laying a new layer of tar, height of the road keeps increasing. This in turn makes the distance between the cable and the road lesser and lesser.

As a permanent solution, residents demanded that all rusted electric poles be replaced with new ones before the north east monsoon sets in. A Tangedco official said a new batch of electric poles have been sent on Thursday to be replaced in Tambaram division under which Chitlapakkam comes.

Rs 3L solatium to kin of victims

Chennai: Expressing grief over the death of two persons due to electrocution, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami granted a solatium of `3 lakh each to the families of the victims