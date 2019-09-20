Leaky roof, the latest trouble for Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport is conducting an audit of its roof after rainwater started leaking in three places during rains that lashed the city late on Wednesday. Airport director S Sreekumar told Express that the roof is a decade old and as soon as leak started, officials were asked to stop it.

“The audit of roofs is being carried out and we will ensure that it is leakproof before the NE monsoon,” he said. He said the leaks are due to displacement of bolts due to the effect of winds, resulting in seepage. “It is a minor problem and is being looked into immediately,” said Sreekumar.

This comes after DMK MP Kanimozhi tweeted picture of plastic containers to collect rainwater. “First it was the ceiling falling. Now the roof has turned into showers. Plastic containers have been placed to collect water dripping from above, due to rains,” she wrote.

Sreekumar said there have been no incidents of glass ceiling falling after an audit recently. The glass ceiling had broken more than 65 times.