Home Cities Chennai

Rain fury in Chennai

City received its highest rainfall of the year in the wee hours of Thursday. Nungambakkam meteorological station recorded 104 mm of rain up to 8.30 am.

Published: 20th September 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Woman dies in roof collapse at Mannadi
Chennai: A 45-year-old woman died when the roof of her house collapsed at Mannadi in the wee hours of Thursday due to rain. Police identified the deceased as Jerina Banu of Iyyapachetty street, a daily wage labourer. “Her son Leninkumar, daughter Naslim Fathima and mother Vasantha escaped unhurt. Around 4 am, the tiled roof and a side wall collapsed. Jerina Banu suffered grievous injuries on her head and died on the spot,” a police officer said. On hearing the noise, neighbours rushed to the spot. Esplanade police sent the body to Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

City receives highest rainfall of 2019
Chennai: City received its highest rainfall of the year in the wee hours of Thursday. Nungambakkam meteorological station recorded 104 mm of rain up to 8.30 am. Out of the four reservoirs in the city, Poondi received the highest rainfall of 206 mm and had a water level of 15 Mcft. Though the other three reservoirs, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, received low to moderate rainfall of 135 mm, 96 mm, and 29mm, they held no water and are in a bone dry state as before. Officials said that 15 Mcft is a measly amount and is enough only to wet the reservoir bed but groundwater levels will be recharged to an extent. According to metro water data, after the rain on Thursday, groundwater levels have improved in various parts of the city.

(Above) The Kapaleeswarar temple tank, almost bone dry in June, has received a new lease of life after the recent rains; (left) Corporation staff swing into action
to clear a tree uprooted by the continuous rain on Wednesday night near Egmore; the house at Mannadi where Jerina Begum (45) allegedly died as the roof and
wall collapsed following the downpour | D SAMPATHKUMAR, P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath

Two vehicles charred in city
Chennai: Two incidents involving electric poles were reported from suburban areas on Thursday. In the first one, two vehicles were charred after a coconut frond (leaf) fell on a live wire and caught fire in Nanganallur and in the second, an electric pole fell over a house in the impact of a nearby tree getting uprooted.  According to the Guindy fire service personnel, “The coconut frond fell on a pole and caught fire. It then fell on a garbage heap, which spread and a bike and car were charred.”  Meanwhile, a tree uprooted and fell on an electric pole at Kalyana Kandaswamy Street in Madipakkam.

Patients shifted after wall collapse
Chennai: At least 22 patients admitted at a private hospital in Anna Nagar, were shifted to other hospitals, after a compound wall of the hospital collapsed on the Tangedco junction boxes, leading to power cuts in the locality.”The compound wall on the rear of the Sundaram Medical Foundation Hospital, collapsed at around 2.30 am due to heavy rains. Since the wall fell on the three 10-feet tall Tangedco junction boxes behind it, power supply to the hospital was suspended. Since the premises was surrounded by water up to a foot, the hospital authorities decided to shift the patients out,” said a police officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Heavy rains
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp