Rain fury in Chennai

By Express News Service

Woman dies in roof collapse at Mannadi

Chennai: A 45-year-old woman died when the roof of her house collapsed at Mannadi in the wee hours of Thursday due to rain. Police identified the deceased as Jerina Banu of Iyyapachetty street, a daily wage labourer. “Her son Leninkumar, daughter Naslim Fathima and mother Vasantha escaped unhurt. Around 4 am, the tiled roof and a side wall collapsed. Jerina Banu suffered grievous injuries on her head and died on the spot,” a police officer said. On hearing the noise, neighbours rushed to the spot. Esplanade police sent the body to Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

City receives highest rainfall of 2019

Chennai: City received its highest rainfall of the year in the wee hours of Thursday. Nungambakkam meteorological station recorded 104 mm of rain up to 8.30 am. Out of the four reservoirs in the city, Poondi received the highest rainfall of 206 mm and had a water level of 15 Mcft. Though the other three reservoirs, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, received low to moderate rainfall of 135 mm, 96 mm, and 29mm, they held no water and are in a bone dry state as before. Officials said that 15 Mcft is a measly amount and is enough only to wet the reservoir bed but groundwater levels will be recharged to an extent. According to metro water data, after the rain on Thursday, groundwater levels have improved in various parts of the city.

(Above) The Kapaleeswarar temple tank, almost bone dry in June, has received a new lease of life after the recent rains; (left) Corporation staff swing into action

to clear a tree uprooted by the continuous rain on Wednesday night near Egmore; the house at Mannadi where Jerina Begum (45) allegedly died as the roof and

wall collapsed following the downpour | D SAMPATHKUMAR, P Jawahar and Ashwin Prasath

Two vehicles charred in city

Chennai: Two incidents involving electric poles were reported from suburban areas on Thursday. In the first one, two vehicles were charred after a coconut frond (leaf) fell on a live wire and caught fire in Nanganallur and in the second, an electric pole fell over a house in the impact of a nearby tree getting uprooted. According to the Guindy fire service personnel, “The coconut frond fell on a pole and caught fire. It then fell on a garbage heap, which spread and a bike and car were charred.” Meanwhile, a tree uprooted and fell on an electric pole at Kalyana Kandaswamy Street in Madipakkam.

Patients shifted after wall collapse

Chennai: At least 22 patients admitted at a private hospital in Anna Nagar, were shifted to other hospitals, after a compound wall of the hospital collapsed on the Tangedco junction boxes, leading to power cuts in the locality.”The compound wall on the rear of the Sundaram Medical Foundation Hospital, collapsed at around 2.30 am due to heavy rains. Since the wall fell on the three 10-feet tall Tangedco junction boxes behind it, power supply to the hospital was suspended. Since the premises was surrounded by water up to a foot, the hospital authorities decided to shift the patients out,” said a police officer.