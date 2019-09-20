Woman techie jumps to death from 8th floor of IT park in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman software engineer allegedly jumped to death from the eighth floor of an IT park in Ambattur Industrial Estate on Thursday. Danita from Tiruchy was employed in a private company in Ambit IT Park. The incident took place at 7 pm, said police.

The workers at the IT park heard a loud thud at the rear side of the building. When they rushed to the spot, they found Danita dead with her head smashed.

Ambattur Estate police rushed to the spot, retrieved her body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Danita’s colleagues and HR manager of the company have been picked up for interrogation.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)