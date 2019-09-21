Home Cities Chennai

A ‘Mitr’ for your needs

The nine-day Navratri celebration is set to begin next weekend.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Eight special schools, four self-help groups and 15 individuals will take part

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The nine-day Navratri celebration is set to begin next weekend. Along with feeling the festive joy comes the hunt for interesting knick-knacks and return gifts for the tamboolam — a goodie bag given to guests as return gifts. If you are looking for cute trinkets and novelty at nominal rates, look no further. Mitr Cafe, a support centre for ‘making friends in the special needs world of children and adults’ is back with the third edition of its Pre-Navratri Mela.

“In all the events we host at Mitr, we involve people who work with children and adults with special needs. All the products that will be exhibited in this exhibition are either made or procured by the special needs community,” says Vimal Balachander, founder of Mitr Cafe.

Around 25-odd stalls will be exhibiting a range of products from jewellery, organic soaps, accessories, candles, diyas, clothes, saris, purses, tamboolam bags to freshly made snacks.

Social enterprise Ekagrata; self-help group of the differently-abled supported and run by parents, Taarang; Champaka, and live entertainment by Indian folk and light classical music band Tuning Folk will also be part of the two-day event.

Eight special schools, four self-help groups and 15 individuals will participate in the festive mela. “Schools like Vidya Sagar and Rasa, other self-help groups and individuals who have been associated with us will also be part of the event,” she shares.

“The products are priced at very nominal rates. Some products are even priced for as low as `20 and `30. The idea is to keep the quality of products high and make it affordable for everyone,” she says. With previous editions averaging a footfall of 500-600, Vimal says the Mitr family hope to witness a thousand this year.

The Pre-Navratri Mela will be held today and tomorrow at Mitr Cafe, Coastal Road, Besant Nagar, from 3 pm to 8 pm. Entry is free

