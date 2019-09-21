A sound connection

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sangeeta Janardhan takes a singing bowl and strikes it with a mallet in a circular motion against its outer edges or rim. One can hear a bright, clear tone and the intensity of sound fades away eventually. This is part of sound therapy.She has been juggling two careers — life coach, and training and healing — for the past 25 years. She has used several modalities for therapy and the latest one is sound.

“Over time, sound therapy has been used for stress reduction, pain relief and more. I’m happy that therapists are exploring this field. Coming from a family that’s musically inclined, using instruments for healing was my first choice. I love the sound of temple drums and recently took to Himalayan singing bowls for my therapy. Anything connected to sound brings interest in my life,” said Sangeeta, who also uses Pranic healing, magnified healing and yoga to calm the mind, body and soul.

She will conduct a sound therapy session to a closed group at an event by Milaap, a crowd-funding foundation, on September 22. “It’s a healing session for single parents who go through problems after divorce. The session will help bring peace and calm into their lives by releasing unwanted memories or emotional baggage. It will be a guided meditation from 45 minutes to an hour. As I play the singing bowls, the sound will permeate into their body and guide their energy,” said Sangeeta, who will soon open a wellness venture, called Purple Pyramid, with her daughter.

Sangeeta practices yoga, meditation and therapeutic techniques every day. It helps her let go of the negative vibrations in life. “I’d like to incorporate gong into sound therapy. Every instrument is distinct because of the alloys and metals they’re made of. It influences the resonance. I’m seeing an encouraging trend in using this therapy to disseminate positive vibrations,” she said.For details, visit her Instagram and Facebook pages: Purple Pyramid