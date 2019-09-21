Home Cities Chennai

Case against Bhanupriya transferred to Chennai police

According to plaint, actor and her brother Gopalakrishnan forced maid from Andhra to work odd hours without proper food & pay

Published: 21st September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Bhanupriya

Actress Bhanupriya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A case filed against actress Bhanupriya by Andhra Pradesh police, by the mother of a minor girl who was the maid at her house, was transferred to Chennai police on Friday. The actress was charged under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) IPC and Juvenile Justice Act sections 75 (causing mental or physical suffering to the child) and 79 (Keeping a child under bondage for employment).

Bhanupriya had employed a 16-year-old girl from East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh as a maid in her house. On January 24, the mother of the girl had lodged a complaint at Samalkot police station in East Godavari district that Bhanupriya and her brother Gopalakrishnan were allegedly torturing the girl to work at odd hours without proper food and pay.

On February 1, Gopalakrishnan lodged a complaint at Pondy Bazaar police station alleging that the girl had allegedly stolen 10 sovereigns, `one lakh, an iPad, a camera and two watches following which she was arrested.

On July 13, the magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Shanmugapriya acquitted the girl of all charges and she went back home.

Though police personnel claimed they have proof,  including CCTV camera video clips, and seized stolen goods from the maid and her mother, the police team did not submit those seized valuables as exhibits before the court, said police sources.

Meanwhile, Samalkot police has now transferred the case against the actress to Pondy Bazaar police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp