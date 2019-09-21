Movie hall told to pay Rs 15k to customer for overcharging

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum here directed the Koyambedu Rohini Cinemas to provide a compensation of Rs 15,110 to a city resident after the theatre collected excess money against government guidelines.

According to the petition filed, G Devarajan, a resident of Perambur, booked a ticket through the online mode for the movie ‘Kadai Kutti Singam’ on July 11, 2018, by paying a total of Rs 185 inclusive of Rs 35 as taxes, instead of the prescribed amount of Rs 100. The theatre had not abided by the Government Order (Ms) No.762 dated October 16, 2017, which has fixed the entry fee for Rohini Theatre at a maximum of Rs 100 and minimum of Rs 40, he submitted. Seeking reply from the theatre management for the unfair trade practice, he issued a legal notice to the theatre and also filed a separate petition at the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (North), seeking a compensation of Rs 50,000.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for the theatre management submitted that the revised rate for the multiplex is maximum of Rs 150 and he had also purchased the ticket for Rs 150, excluding the internet charges and GST, hence there is no deficiency in service on their part. However, the forum, presided by K Lakshmikantham and member PV Jayanthi, observed that the allotted seat is in the lowest position where the amount indicated thereon is Rs 100 and with a minimum of Rs 40 as per the GO for single-screen theatres located in the Municipal corporation and also that, “Cinema theatres should reserve for the lowest class, 10% of their approved total seating strength against 20% at present.”