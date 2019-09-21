‘Shocked’ by cop, biker comes under lorry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai motorists are not unfamiliar with police personnel who engage in a game of Kabaddi with violators. In most cases, it ends with the biker getting caught and his key being yanked off, or the personnel being outsmarted. One such incident got out of hand on Friday when a policeman became the reason for a woman to fall off her bike and fracture her leg.

Soon, a mob gathered and set a policeman’s motorbike on fire. K Priya, a resident of Sholavaram, was riding without wearing helmet when she saw a team of police personnel blocking vehicles near the police booth at Gandhi Nagar, near Red Hills, and conducting checks. A senior police officer claimed they were only conducting a ‘routine check up’ to stop traffic violators.

When the woman neared the booth, one policeman allegedly jumped in front of her vehicle to stop her. Alarmed, she lost balance and fell off her bike. “A lorry that was following her closely hit her bike and ran over her right leg, fracturing it,” said an eyewitness. Soon, an irate mob gathered and smashed the window panes of the lorry and torched a bike belonging to the police team.