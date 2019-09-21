Sujatha’s short stories take a ‘dramatic’ turn

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On September 27, Komal Theatre will stage five short stories of different genres — family, humour, crime/thriller, society and science — by playwright Sujatha, as short plays of 20 minutes each. Veteran theatre artistes and young theatre professionals will be a part of these plays. The short stories are dramatised and directed by Dharini Komal, daughter of legendary theatre personality Komal Swaminathan.

Komal Swaminathan was a true theatre personality till his end. Many of his plays deal with larger issues of society and common man’s struggle for his basic needs. His play Thanneer Thanneer in 1980 brought him into the limelight.

His daughter, Dharini established a theatre group called Komal Theatre as a tribute to this legend. The vision of Komal Theatre is to bring novel ideas on stage and encourage young talents. They started a concept called ‘Celebrating the Writers’ and have staged short stories of Kalki, Puthumaipithan, Thi Janakiraman, Chudamani and Indira Parthasarathy.

A 10-minute audio-visual presentation about Sujatha will be played before the play begins.

The play ‘Sujatha’ will be inaugurated on September 27 at 6,45 pm at Narada Gana Sabha. For details, visit: www.komaltheatre.com