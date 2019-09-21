Two foreigners staying sans valid papers held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Nigerian and a Sri Lankan were arrested by Kancheepuram police, allegedly for staying without valid visa and documents, on Friday.According to the police, Chukwa Onwumere Zef (36) of Nigeria was staying in Venpurusham, a coastal village near Mamallapuram, in the house of one Nagamuthu. He did not have proper visa and his passport had also expired, said the police officer. Mamallapuram police registered a case and arrested him.

Also, Raja Nayagam (41), a native of Killinochi in Sri Lanka, had entered India illegally in 2009 and was working as a painter. He was staying at the house of Balakrishnan in Kelambakkam. Kelambakkam police registered a case and arrested him. The police are enquiring with the house owners about their involvement in keeping the foreign nationals. A senior police officer said that it was a part of the raid, ahead of the Modi-Xi meeting at Mamallapuram and have remanded the duo on charges of section 12 of the Passports Act and section 14 of Foreigners Act.

2nd summit

The second edition of the informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held from October 11 to 13

The first informal summit was held in April last year, in the central Chinese city of Wuhan

House owners quizzed

After the arrest of two foreign nationals near Mamallapuram, police are enquiring with the house owners to know if they are involved in their illegal stay in the country