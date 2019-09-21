Wall collapse: Patients shifted to other hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 100 patients, including some from ICU, from Sundaram Medical Foundation at Shanti Colony, where a wall collapsed disrupting power supply, were on Friday shifted to other hospitals in the city.

According to a hospital staff, at least 12 male patients, nine females and a child were shifted to Apollo Hospital at Vanagaram, MGM Hospital on Nelson Manickam Road, SMF hospital block, opposite the hospital where the incident occurred, and Kanchi Kamakoti Childs Trust Hospital at Nungambakkam.

Officials said power supply to the hospital was disrupted and Tangedco officials were working on a war footing to restore power.

“The huge compound wall on the backside of the hospital collapsed around 2.30 am on Thursday due to heavy rain. Since an electricity junction box was located close to the wall, the collapse led to cables getting cut thereby disrupting power supply. We soon decided to shift the patients to hospitals nearby”, sources said.

The collapse also led to drainage connection getting blocked and the entire front yard of the hospital getting flooded within a short period. The stagnated water was later cleared. The hospital soon reached private and government ambulance services to shift the patients, said a relative of a patient who got admitted to another private hospital. With another block of the hospital also located in Shanti Colony, some patients were on Friday treated there.Hospital staff said the power is expected to be restored in the next two days.