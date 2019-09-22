Home Cities Chennai

Chennai students to support global climate strike rally

Six groups including Vettiver Collective and Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) are the main organisers of the events that have been going on in the city since Friday.

Published: 22nd September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Various environmental groups take part in a rally 'Save Chennai Wetlands' at Besant Nagar

Various environmental groups take part in a rally 'Save Chennai Wetlands' at Besant Nagar (Express photo | Debadatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when various cities across the world, are pitching in to register their anger against climate change during the global climate strike week, Chennai is doing its bit as well to support the cause. For this purpose, multiple environmental groups in the city, have come together to organise a rally on Sunday morning at Elliots Beach. Under the topic, ‘Save Chennai Wetlands’, organisers are expecting around 1,000 people to join the rally on Sunday between 6.30 am-8.30 am. 

Six groups including Vettiver Collective and Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) are the main organisers of the events that have been going on in the city since Friday. Scores of school, college students, and young adults held placards and even wrote a letter addressed to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, urging the State government to save the city’s wetlands. 

On Saturday, as a part of an awareness campaign, around 40 people were taken to the Ennore-Pulicat wetlands, to highlight the threat it is facing from urbanisation and industries. Pooja Kumar, a volunteer from Vettiver Collective said that Ennore was chosen particularly for the exposure tour as it is formed from the Araniyar-Kosasthalayar Basin, which is fast dying due to sea water intrusion caused by encroachments.

