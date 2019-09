Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on Sept 22 and 23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Monday (Sept 22) and Tuesday (Sept 23) from 9 am to 5 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, power supply will be resumed before 5 pm if work is completed ahead of schedule. Here is the list.

On Monday:

ENNORE: Kathivakkam, Bazzar, Kaatukupam, Nehru Nagar, Saasthiri Nagar, Anna Nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, Valluvar nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, SVM Nagar, SVM Nagar, VOC Nagar, Ulaganathapuram, Mugathuavarakuppam, Ennore kuppam, Thaazhanguppam, Nettukuppam, Chinnakuppam, Periyakuppam, Eranavoor kuppam, ETPS Quarters, Ernavoor Entire areas and all HT consumers.

On Tuesday:

PORUR: Santhosh nagar, Subbiaha nagar, Krishna nagar, Lalitha nagar, Thirumoorthy nagar, Rajeshwari Avenue, Maha Lakshmi nagar, Madha nagar, Bangalaw thoppu, Mugalivakkam main road, MRK nagar, VND Avenue, Maxworth nagar.

ANNAI NAGAR: Canal Road, Seeyathammal nagar, Sri ganesh nagar, vanasakthi nagar, Balaji nagar, Annai Therasa nagar 40 feet road, Iyyappa nagar.

ROYAPETTAH: Old No. 241 to 262 Lloyds road and Lloyds road one part of Royapettah, Gowdya Mutt rod, Besent road, Thandavaran st, Shamugam st, Ruberiya st, SPS II & IIIrd st, North GPM I and IInd st, Thomaiyappan st, Ganapathi colony I , IInd st, Goverthan st.