Home Cities Chennai

Feel festive with Lime Soda Pop-Up’s Festive Fusion

A small gallery space in Poes Garden was converted into a shopping carnival in 2016 with about 16 brands.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

The festival will be held on September 27 and 28.

The festival will be held on September 27 and 28.

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are feeling jaded of donning run-of-the-mill looks for festivals, prep your shopping cart and head to Lime Soda Pop-Up’s Festive Fusion on September 27 and September 28 at Buva House.

Just in time for Diwali, the pop-up will feature eclectic jewellery, bespoke clothing brands, designers from across India and home decor to dazzle your living space. 

Talking to CE about how her show, founder Soundariya Anil says, “Three years ago, the term pop-up was non-existent in the Chennai market. We started it. This edition will also double up as our third-anniversary edition.” 

A small gallery space in Poes Garden was converted into a shopping carnival in 2016 with about 16 brands.

“The designers we featured were debutants and the event was a platform for them to showcase their collections,” she recalls. Now, Soundariya curates pop-ups in cities including Coimbatore, Kochi, Bengaluru and Singapore. 

This edition is not just about the fiesta staples — it is also about outfits, jewellery and decor that offer a festive swirl — mixing and matching them according to your needs and aesthetic sense.

“Several brands will showcase Indo-western and Indian options. Brands will also be open to making customisations. All you have to do is choose the design from brochures and samples. The ensemble will be made and delivered to you before Diwali. This is one of the reasons we have organised the event a month before the festival,” she says. 

From floral fabrics to ready-made saris, delicate danglers to chandbalis and salwars in gorgeous pastel shades, breezy tops, scented candles, lip-smacking papads and podis, organic body products to bespoke lipsticks — the pop-up will have something for everyone. 

Kanchi The Silk Street, Athibaa, Kreshya, Andhra Delicacy, Creatively Yours, Ahra, Cross a Line, and Jewel it up are among the 60 participating brands.

“We’ll also have food trucks, kids play area by Vibgyor, Rajasthani Diwali decor items, and Jaipur cotton,” she says. Powered by watch brand Zimson, the pop-up will also have limited edition Michael Kors and Fossil watches for horophiles. 

As part of their anniversary celebration, Lime Soda will also be giving away utility vouchers to all its visitors.

“We are expecting a footfall of over 1,000 per day,” she shares. Head to Lime Soda Festive Fusion on September 27 and 28 at Buva House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lime Soda Pop up Festive Fusion Buva House
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp