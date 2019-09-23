Feel festive with Lime Soda Pop-Up’s Festive Fusion

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are feeling jaded of donning run-of-the-mill looks for festivals, prep your shopping cart and head to Lime Soda Pop-Up’s Festive Fusion on September 27 and September 28 at Buva House.



Just in time for Diwali, the pop-up will feature eclectic jewellery, bespoke clothing brands, designers from across India and home decor to dazzle your living space.

Talking to CE about how her show, founder Soundariya Anil says, “Three years ago, the term pop-up was non-existent in the Chennai market. We started it. This edition will also double up as our third-anniversary edition.”

A small gallery space in Poes Garden was converted into a shopping carnival in 2016 with about 16 brands.



“The designers we featured were debutants and the event was a platform for them to showcase their collections,” she recalls. Now, Soundariya curates pop-ups in cities including Coimbatore, Kochi, Bengaluru and Singapore.

This edition is not just about the fiesta staples — it is also about outfits, jewellery and decor that offer a festive swirl — mixing and matching them according to your needs and aesthetic sense.



“Several brands will showcase Indo-western and Indian options. Brands will also be open to making customisations. All you have to do is choose the design from brochures and samples. The ensemble will be made and delivered to you before Diwali. This is one of the reasons we have organised the event a month before the festival,” she says.

From floral fabrics to ready-made saris, delicate danglers to chandbalis and salwars in gorgeous pastel shades, breezy tops, scented candles, lip-smacking papads and podis, organic body products to bespoke lipsticks — the pop-up will have something for everyone.

Kanchi The Silk Street, Athibaa, Kreshya, Andhra Delicacy, Creatively Yours, Ahra, Cross a Line, and Jewel it up are among the 60 participating brands.



“We’ll also have food trucks, kids play area by Vibgyor, Rajasthani Diwali decor items, and Jaipur cotton,” she says. Powered by watch brand Zimson, the pop-up will also have limited edition Michael Kors and Fossil watches for horophiles.

As part of their anniversary celebration, Lime Soda will also be giving away utility vouchers to all its visitors.



“We are expecting a footfall of over 1,000 per day,” she shares. Head to Lime Soda Festive Fusion on September 27 and 28 at Buva House.