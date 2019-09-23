Home Cities Chennai

Madras University's constituent college to get new building soon

Varsity officials said construction of a new building for the college is a longstanding need and after intervention by Chief Secretary, officials are hopeful that the project will soon materialise.

Published: 23rd September 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The officials said in 2012 it was proposed to construct a full-fledged campus from where the constituent college will function.

The officials said in 2012 it was proposed to construct a full-fledged campus from where the constituent college will function. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras University’s constituent college at Tiruvottriyur here will finally get its own building. The State government has directed the authorities concerned to select a suitable site for the college and expedite land acquisition work, said university officials.

“The principal secretary has directed the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to sort out the issue with other stakeholders. He has also sought a report on the sites we had selected at Tiruvottriyur and nearby Ernavur for college construction. After seven years of long wait, it seems the college will get a new building soon,” said Vice-Chancellor, P Duraisamy.

Varsity officials said construction of a new building for the college is a longstanding need. After intervention by Chief Secretary, officials are hopeful that the project will soon materialise.

The officials said in 2012 it was proposed to construct a full-fledged campus from where the constituent college will function.

But due to litigations, the project got stuck at drawing board stage. The college was then functioning in a dilapidated corporation school building, which is almost four decades old.

Officials said for the construction, an initial sum of Rs 2.4 crore was also approved.

“Initially, a piece of land was selected near school premises from where the college is functioning now. But, it was opposed by locals as a park is nearby. Again, land was chosen near Ernavur, but it also landed in litigation. We have selected three possible sites for the college and submitted a report to State government,” an official said.

Officials said the constituent college has a strength of over 800 students. They are struggling due to inadequate classrooms and absence of other infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras University
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp