Madras University's constituent college to get new building soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras University’s constituent college at Tiruvottriyur here will finally get its own building. The State government has directed the authorities concerned to select a suitable site for the college and expedite land acquisition work, said university officials.

“The principal secretary has directed the Chennai Corporation Commissioner to sort out the issue with other stakeholders. He has also sought a report on the sites we had selected at Tiruvottriyur and nearby Ernavur for college construction. After seven years of long wait, it seems the college will get a new building soon,” said Vice-Chancellor, P Duraisamy.

Varsity officials said construction of a new building for the college is a longstanding need. After intervention by Chief Secretary, officials are hopeful that the project will soon materialise.

The officials said in 2012 it was proposed to construct a full-fledged campus from where the constituent college will function.



But due to litigations, the project got stuck at drawing board stage. The college was then functioning in a dilapidated corporation school building, which is almost four decades old.

Officials said for the construction, an initial sum of Rs 2.4 crore was also approved.



“Initially, a piece of land was selected near school premises from where the college is functioning now. But, it was opposed by locals as a park is nearby. Again, land was chosen near Ernavur, but it also landed in litigation. We have selected three possible sites for the college and submitted a report to State government,” an official said.

Officials said the constituent college has a strength of over 800 students. They are struggling due to inadequate classrooms and absence of other infrastructure.