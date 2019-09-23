Home Cities Chennai

Number games with 7-year-old math wizard Adith Vishwam Malatkar

Adith Vishwam Malatkar’s love for mental math led to him bagging the Grand Champion 2019 title at the International-level Abacus competition.

Published: 23rd September 2019

Seven-year-old Adith Vishwam Malatkar

Seven-year-old Adith Vishwam Malatkar. (Photo | Express)

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a world where abacus study has taken a back seat, seven-year-old Adith Vishwam Malatkar was awarded the title of Grand Champion 2019 at the International Level Abacus and Mental Theory Competition held in China in July, organised by the Aloha Group Of Institutions. He is the first from Tamil Nadu to win the title.

The young boy proudly admits that it was an easy pass. “I have always liked Math. I like mental math and keep practising it even in my free time,” he says. 

In the competition, participants were required to complete 70 sums in five minutes. “It was easy,” Adith admits, “I was not nervous at all.” A class 3 student at Mahindra World School in Chengelpet, Adith attends the Aloha India Institute for Abacus in Tambaram and is currently in the first level of the Tiny Tots division. “My favourite teacher is Jayashree ma’am. She encouraged me to go for the competition,” he says.

Jayashree is all praises for Adith. “He is brilliant and enthusiastic. We practised almost seven to eight worksheets every day,” she says. Jayashree has been teaching at the institute for over fourteen years.

“This is the first time that my student has won this competition. Unfortunately, I couldn’t cheer for him in China when he accepted the award,” she says. 

In the age of digital calculators, Jayashree is an advocate for mental math.

“Like we need to exercise our body to keep fit, a healthy mind requires exercise too. Abacus helps improve the capacity of understanding and retention of the brain. I recommend all parents to teach their children Math using the abacus,” she says. 

Adith comes from a family of Math geniuses. His brother Gautham, who is seven years older to him, also won an abacus competition in Dubai last year.

“I want to continue studying mental theory and participate in such competitions. I want to go to the USA the next time I get such an opportunity,” says Adith.

