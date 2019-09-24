Bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 2 crore foiled at Chennai airport, 5 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs department officials arrested five persons and foiled bids to smuggle 5.1 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore at Chennai airport. On Monday, based on a tip-off, Salim (40) of Ernakulam, who had arrived by Air Asia flight from Bangkok, was intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold. Since he was evasive in his reply, a search was carried out.

Two gold cut bars weighing 1 kg valued at Rs 39 lakh, concealed in his socks, were seized. On questioning, he informed that the gold was to be handed over to an unknown person outside the airport. He was taken to the spot of delivery and when a person approached him to take delivery, he was apprehended.

In another case, a family of three, who had arrived by the same flight, were also intercepted due to suspicion. On personal search, 10 zip lock pouches containing rubbery material were recovered. On extraction, 2.5 gold valued at Rs 97 lakh was recovered.

The parents were arrested. In a separate case, Saidalavi Kunnathodi (51) of Malappuram was intercepted and his baggage revealed a motor pump. A cylindrical gold bar valued at `64 lakh was found and the passenger was arrested.