Lawrence & Mayo presents precision eye testing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To deliver high quality service to customers, Lawrence & Mayo invented a systematic approach to eye testing which is called Precision Eye Test. It goes beyond a 6/6 vision check — it shows the total health of the eye including inherent complaints, if any. Clients have to undergo ten simple steps to get their eyes checked. The steps are as follows:

Patient history

Optometrist will ask patients about any eye or vision problems, symptoms, any work-related or environmental conditions that may be affecting their vision, and health and lifestyle impediments.

Visual acuity

Visual acuity measurements evaluate how clearly each eye can see. Reading charts are often used to measure visual acuity. As part of the testing, patients will read letters on charts kept far and near, and any other customary work distance that your lifestyle demands.

Refraction

Refraction determines the lens power a patient needs for any refractive error (nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia). The lenses are then measured for focusing light using Auto Refracto Keratometer and a retinoscope. Using phoropter, the optometrists place a series of lenses in front of your eyes. The lens power is then refined based your input on which the lenses give you the clearest & most comfortable vision.

Eye movement and eye teaming test

To see a clear, single image, the eyes must effectively change focus, move and work in unison. An assessment of ocular mobility and binocular vision determines how well your eyes focus, move and work together. This testing will look for problems that keep your eyes from focusing effectively or make using both eyes together.

Eye health evaluation

Slit lamp microscopes and lenses, will be used to assess the health of all the structures of the eye and the surrounding tissues. The pressure inside the eye is also measured to know about otherwise unknown eye and systemic diseases.

Counselling & management

Based on the findings, the client is advised and given a choice of frames, lenses — progressive and single vision— contact lenses and referrals.Lifestyle of the client is mapped with the choices of products available. The clients are educated on follow up and reviews.Lawrence and Mayo also provides home eye test for elderly patients with comprehensive eye exam and products.

