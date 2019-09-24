Home Cities Chennai

Lawrence & Mayo presents precision eye testing

Visual acuity measurements evaluate how clearly each eye can see. Reading charts are often used to measure visual acuity.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors follow 10 steps to test eyes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To deliver high quality service to customers, Lawrence & Mayo invented a systematic approach to eye testing which is called Precision Eye Test. It goes beyond a 6/6 vision check — it shows the total health of the eye including inherent complaints, if any. Clients have to undergo ten simple steps to get their eyes checked. The steps are as follows:

Patient history
Optometrist will ask patients about any eye or vision problems, symptoms, any work-related or environmental conditions that may be affecting their vision, and health and lifestyle impediments.

Visual acuity
Visual acuity measurements evaluate how clearly each eye can see. Reading charts are often used to measure visual acuity. As part of the testing, patients will read letters on charts kept far and near, and any other customary work distance that your lifestyle demands.

Refraction
Refraction determines the lens power a patient needs for any refractive error (nearsightedness, farsightedness, astigmatism and presbyopia). The lenses are then measured for focusing light using Auto Refracto Keratometer and a retinoscope. Using phoropter, the optometrists place a series of lenses in front of your eyes. The lens power is then refined based your input on which the lenses give you the clearest & most comfortable vision.

Eye movement and eye teaming test
To see a clear, single image, the eyes must effectively change focus, move and work in unison. An assessment of ocular mobility and binocular vision determines how well your eyes focus, move and work together.  This testing will look for problems that keep your eyes from focusing effectively or make using both eyes together.

Eye health evaluation
Slit lamp microscopes and lenses, will be used to assess the health of all the structures of the eye and the surrounding tissues. The pressure inside the eye is also measured to know about otherwise unknown eye and systemic diseases.

Counselling & management
Based on the findings, the client is advised and given a choice of frames, lenses — progressive and single vision— contact lenses and referrals.Lifestyle of the client is mapped with the choices of products available. The clients are educated on follow up and reviews.Lawrence and Mayo also provides home eye test for elderly patients with comprehensive eye exam and products.

For details, mail to info@lawrenceandmayo.co.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp