MTC rationalises bus routes to improve connectivity

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MTC has rationalised its services by making changes in bus routes for Vadapalani, IT corridor, KK Nagar and Vandalur areas. The recent exercise includes short-termination of a few services to create a new service and renumbering of buses for various routes.

The changes were made to increase the accessibility in highly demanded routes identified by the MTC based on a study, said officials. The study was initiated in February after the patronage fell below 33 lakh a day, from 46 lakh in January last. Buses were introduced in the following routes: 91C (Velachery - Vandalaur Zoo), 66G (Kundrathur-Guduvanchery), 570V (Vadapalani-Kelambakkam), 19V (Shozhinganallur-Vandalur) and 55K (Kandigai to Guduvanchery).

“About 15 buses bearing route No. 570S (CMBT - Kelambakkam) have been transferred to Vadapalani and are operated as 570V (Vadapalani-Kelambakkam). The move was made, based on demand to improve the connectivity with IT corridor,” said a senior MTC official, adding that the changes were also made to decongest the CMBT facing frequent traffic snarls.

Besides, select bus services of 11H, which have so far been operated from Broadway to Iyyappanthangal, have been converted into 11G (Broadway-K K Nagar) and extended upto Iyappanthangal. “Now 11H buses will be operated upto Iyyappanthangal bearing 11G name board. The changes were made after the closure of bridge near RBI on Kamarajar Salai,” added the official. Two new services were created, short-terminating the buses to improve the patronage on the IT corridor and GST Road.

The 19V from Shozhinganallur on Rajiv Gandhi Road will provide link with GST road via Navalur, Siruseri, Pudupakkam, Mambakkam and Kandigai. The 55K buses were introduced from Kandigai to Guduvanchery to run via Keerapakkam, Arungal, Kattur and Karanaipuduchery, said sources.