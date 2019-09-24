Home Cities Chennai

Pick up the trash, will you?

The garbage dump is near a Corporation middle school and a playground

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though Greater Chennai Corporation has started using e-vehicles to collect garbage, there seems to be no stopping the dumping of garbage on roads.

Even Abhiramapuram, a core part of the city, suffers from this menace. On St Mary’s Road, piles of garbage, including biowaste and debris, have been dumped in the open and left uncollected for days.
It also includes ceramic waste, toilet basins and broken toys. Household garbage has been dumped as well. However, it is unsure if the Corporation has dumped it or if the trash is the work of the residents themselves.

Unclaimed vehicles have been abandoned near the garbage, which is close to a Corporation middle school and a playground. Vendors said the garbage has been unattended for months.

“It keeps piling up every day, and people fling more garbage on it,’’ said Velu, a shopkeeper nearby.
Even though there are two garbage bins,when Express visited the spot, both were overflowing. Usually, ward level sanitation workers collect garbage door-to-door and dump it in bins. From the bins, it is collected by a bigger lorry to the composting yard.

When contacted, Corporation officials blamed the residents and miscreants for dumping waste in the open. “The Corporation has electric vehicles, which takes collected waste to resource recovery centres in each division. It is sent there for composting on the same day,’’ said a Corporation official, adding that the garbage will be cleared.

