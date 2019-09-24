Home Cities Chennai

RERAction: Builder told to refund amount for non delivery of flat

Petitioner was promised possession with 30 months  plus grace period way back in 2012

Published: 24th September 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the statutory body regulating real estate business, has directed a City-based builder to return Rs 28.33 lakh, a portion of the money collected for a Rs 48.47 lakh flat, with 9% towards compensation (Rs 2.55 lakh), plus 10.15 % as interest, apart from another Rs 25,000, towards mental agony and litigation cost, for not delivering the flat in time.
RERA adjudicating officer G Saravanan gave the direction to the builder while passing orders on a petition from K Deepa, daughter of M Kumar, activist and a writer in Saligramam, on September 17.

According to the petitioner, she had entered into an agreement with the builder for purchase of a flat in Thaiyur village in Kanchipuram district near Chennai, in June 2012. She made a total payment of Rs 28.33 lakh. As per the agreement, the builder was to hand over possession of the flat within 30 months plus a grace period of 90 days. Contending that till date, the builder did not complete the construction, she moved the RERA for refund of the money paid with interest, compensation and other costs. Rejecting the submission of the builder that the Authority has no jurisdiction, the adjudicating officer pointed out that the project was an ongoing one, eligible for registration on the date of commencement of the Act in 2016.

Therefore, he possesses the jurisdiction. Turning down the second contention that he has no power to order compensation and at the most, he can order the return of the money collected alone, the adjudicating officer held that the complainant is eligible for the amount, paid with interest and compensation, because of the failure on the part of the builder to deliver possession of the apartment to her in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement. In view of the rejection of the contentions of the builder, the petitioner is entitled for the refund of Rs 28.33 lakh with interest, at the rate of 10.15% with 9% compensation and another Rs 25,000 as mental agony and litigation cost, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp