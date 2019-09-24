Senior citizens win hearts at this one-of-a-kind fest

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grandmothers draped in Kanjivaram silk and grandfathers looking dapper in khadi kurtas paired with dhotis had gathered at Andhra Club in T Nagar on Sunday to relive their youth ahead of International Day for Older Persons on October 1. The third edition of Ashiana Shubam Elders Fest, founded by Poornima Kumar, was presided over by philanthropist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, singer LR Eswari and actor Ambika.

“There’s more to our grandparents than taking care of grandchildren and helping with household chores. They play a crucial role in society and need to be acknowledged for that. This is a platform for them to showcase their talent and relive missed opportunities while growing up,” said Poornima, the brain behind the Mrs Chennai pageant.

More than 80 senior citizens had registered for the event. The list of competitions included Glamorous Grandmothers, Golden Sixties, Dancing Grandmoms and couples contest. “We put out the information 20 days back. Contestants above 60 years were shortlisted from the videos and photographs they had sent. It’s evident from the costumes and amount of effort they’ve put in,” she said.

Loud cheers and whistles echoed in the hall as the grandmothers danced to peppy numbers on stage. The expressions on their faces were priceless. Each one eagerly waited for their turn to hit the ramp. One of the participants was Geeta Kannan who met her teacher after 45 years at the event. “I was surprised to find my English and class teacher Balambal ma’am here. It’s such a privilege to share the stage with her. I’m overwhelmed,” said Geeta as her eyes welled up.

The evening concluded with prize distribution for the winners. Susan won Dancing Grandmom, Hari Priya won Glamorous Grandmother, Manik won Golden Sixties and Raman and his wife bagged the Elegant Couple award.