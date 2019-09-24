They let the dogs out

Home Cities Chennai

Top Dog Resort by pet lovers Diyya Vummidi and Dhiraj Gopianth is a boarding for our canine companions to play and let their tails wag to happiness

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: One-year-old Shaolin and five-year-old Shadow met for the first time on Sunday. They wagged their tails in excitement, sniffed around each other and rubbed their hairy backs. It was then followed by loud barks. This was the sight at Top Dog Resort which launched on September 22. The one-acre plot is located a few kilometres down the ECR at Nainarkuppam in Uthandi. Following a signage bearing the resort’s name, pet parents and their furry friends came in droves to this one-of-a-kind resort.
Founded by two young pet lovers, Diyya Vummidi and Dhiraj Gopinath, this space has a promising boarding for your canine companions away from home. There are 20 air-conditioned kennels of 55 sq ft each. There’s an open space attached to it where your pet can take a stroll. Every kennel can accommodate up to three dogs. The kennels are priced at `1,000 for a day inclusive of food.

“Ideally, dogs from the same house are put together so that they can bond. Each one has a different timing for pooping, walking and eating. We let out dogs that are comfortable with each other together. This is to avoid fights among them,” said Diyya as she guided a couple with their dog Randy to the doggy pool that will operate based on reservations. The swimming space starts with a foot-deep water and goes up to three and a half feet. The trainers help dogs with their swimming lessons.

On the inaugural day, there was a pet shop and a small-scale adoption drive. Heads Up For Tails offered dental care kits, nutritious bones, fancy leash, colourful bows and bandanas for dogs. Paw-tastic, a gourmet pet food, offered jerky, ice cream, cakes, cookies and meals for the fluffy friends. Dogs played and socialised with fellow companions. Pet photographer Selva Kumar captured candid moments between the owners and pets.

“We have boot camps, spas, boarding, swimming, life lessons and agility training for dogs. Owners can call and fix reservations. The approach to teaching them is fear-free and force-free. We have professional trainers,” said Diyya, who has studied animal behaviour, cognition, and emotion from the University of California, Davis.

“Loosen up the leash when the dogs are interacting with new ones. They’re already stressed. Each breed reacts differently. They will eventually warm up to the surrounding. Of course, some need extra care,” said Dhiraj to the apprehensive owners at the event. He has pursued a course at the Starmark Academy for Professional Dog Trainers from Austin, Texas, to become a canine trainer and behaviour specialist. The duo has another two-year-old branch called Top Dog Academy at Thiruninravur. Their experience with pets reflects from the way they made the dogs feel at home. Overall, it was a fun experience and an opportunity for the owners to spend quality time with their pets.

For details, call: 9445034992

