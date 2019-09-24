Travails of Pazhavanthangal subway

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the recent downpour, the Pazhavanthangal subway, which was temporarily renovated only last year, has once again turned dangerous for motorists as large, deep trenches and waterlogged roads pose a threat. Last year, the potholes on this subway were fixed with patch work. However, when CE recently visited the spot there were no traces of repair work.

The subway, maintained by the State Highways department, is an arterial facility that provides access to Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, Nanganallur, Pazhavanthangal, Southern Sector Inner Ring Road and Vanuvampettai. A large number of people use it to reach the airport, Velachery MRTS station and Pazhavanthangal railway station and other stations in the vicinity.

“A month after the patchwork was carried out, the road started breaking again and potholes reappeared. The repair work made the road uneven as cement patches were laid only in some places. To avoid bumps, motorists swerve left and right, unmindful of the consequences,” said Kasturi Raman, a resident of Nanganallur.

The motorists have been complaining for more than a decade to straighten the subway as they find it difficult to safely manoeuvre past its curve. “The curve of the subway is very steep and accidents due to this are common, some even fatal. Also, there is the issue of water seepage which we have been complaining about for more than 15 years,” said N Ravikiran, a resident.

The staircases in the subway that lead to the Pazhavanthangal railway station are completely damaged. They are encroached by flower and vegetable vendors, blocking the movement of pedestrians. The renovation work has been a long-pending demand of the commuters.

“During rains, the subway gets slushy and with the encroachers, there is absolutely no space left for commuters to reach the station. The illumination is poor,” said Usha Praveena, a regular commuter.



The Highways department did not speak on reconstructing the stairs, but there is good news for motorists. “A fund of `40 lakh has been allocated for the subway road-laying project. For this, we need to get police approval as the busy subway might be closed for motorists during the renovation. We will carry the temporary patchwork immediately to better the pothole-ridden stretch and the road will be re-laid within six months,” said an official from the State Highways department.