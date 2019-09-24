Home Cities Chennai

Travails of Pazhavanthangal subway

Shoddy patch work, re-emerging potholes, steep slopes and encroached staircases in the Pazhavanthangal underpass have commuters and motorists risking their lives with each trip

Published: 24th September 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Residents have been rallying against the issue for 15 years  Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the recent downpour, the Pazhavanthangal subway, which was temporarily renovated only last year, has once again turned dangerous for motorists as large, deep trenches and waterlogged roads pose a threat. Last year, the potholes on this subway were fixed with patch work. However, when CE recently visited the spot there were no traces of repair work.

The subway, maintained by the State Highways department, is an arterial facility that provides access to Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road, Nanganallur, Pazhavanthangal, Southern Sector Inner Ring Road and Vanuvampettai. A large number of people use it to reach the airport, Velachery MRTS station and Pazhavanthangal railway station and other stations in the vicinity.

“A month after the patchwork was carried out, the road started breaking again and potholes reappeared. The repair work made the road uneven as cement patches were laid only in some places. To avoid bumps, motorists swerve left and right, unmindful of the consequences,” said Kasturi Raman, a resident of Nanganallur.

The motorists have been complaining for more than a decade to straighten the subway as they find it difficult to safely manoeuvre past its curve. “The curve of the subway is very steep and accidents due to this are common, some even fatal. Also, there is the issue of water seepage which we have been complaining about for more than 15 years,” said N Ravikiran, a resident.

The staircases in the subway that lead to the Pazhavanthangal railway station are completely damaged. They are encroached by flower and vegetable vendors, blocking the movement of pedestrians. The renovation work has been a long-pending demand of the commuters.

“During rains, the subway gets slushy and with the encroachers, there is absolutely no space left for commuters to reach the station. The illumination is poor,” said Usha Praveena, a regular commuter.

The Highways department did not speak on reconstructing the stairs, but there is good news for motorists. “A fund of `40 lakh has been allocated for the subway road-laying project. For this, we need to get police approval as the busy subway might be closed for motorists during the renovation. We will carry the temporary patchwork immediately to better the pothole-ridden stretch and the road will be re-laid within six months,” said an official from the State Highways department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp