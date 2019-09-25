13 days on, police yet to catch Jayagopal and family 

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It has been 13 days since Subashri, a techie, died ater a banner fell on her two-wheeler and she was run over by a water tanker coming behind at Pallikaranai. Jayagopal, a former councillor, who put up the banner, is now stated to be absconding with his family.

Police said the day after the incident, on September 13, police reached Jayagopal’s house at Pallavaram and it was locked and his mobile switched off.

“When police can track a few unknown thieves from Nanganallur to Central railway station and find they have boarded a train to Rajasthan, why is it so difficult to track Jayagopal with two lakh cameras installed in the city,” questions K Baskaran, an advocate.

Activists say it is clear the police is waiting for the sad story to erode from the minds of the public.

Chennai police are not willing to move a muscle because of political pressure. First, they let Jayagopal escape and now they have allowed his family to escape as well, says Jayaram Venkatesan, coordinator of Arappor Iyakkam.

He added that police should have added section 326 (i) of Chennai Corporation Act under which a person can be charged for placing banners illegally. “It is now for the High Court to invoke Contempt of Court and directly charge senior police officers and corporation officials for not monitoring when the banners were placed. Though the banners were not placed with an intention to kill Subashri, it is clear they were aware of the danger,” he said.

St Thomas Mount traffic investigation wing police have named Jayagopal and Meganathan under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) IPC.