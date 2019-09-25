Home Cities Chennai

A conscious pop-up of homegrown goodies

Shopaholics and patrons have a new no-frills pop-up destination in the city.

Published: 25th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shopaholics and patrons have a new no-frills pop-up destination in the city. With minimal decorations, AntiSpot at Anna Nagar held one of their first exhibitions, Frangipani Fiesta, this Sunday. From handloom saris to sustainable art decor, the pop-up showcased the works of homegrown entrepreneurs. Patrons walked out bearing happy smiles and loaded shopping bags.

“The building was conceived by us to make a space that matches international standards. Apart from the effort and investment made to use sustainable materials in the construction, the building also draws 100 per cent of its energy from terrace-mounted transparent mono crystalline solar panels, one of the first of its kinds in India,” said Shalini. AntiSpot has become a sought-after location for pop-ups in west Chennai.
The generous 1,500-sq-ft air-conditioned, well-illuminated, gallery-style space housed 15 brands with a floating population of 120 people. The Perf Ice Candy stall was vibrant with its different-hued flavours like pineapple, tender-coconut, mosambi and apple. The Stubborn Baker by pastry chef Tanvi Bokaria made us hungry with their spread of pies, tarts, macaroons and puddings.

Menkaa, an eco-friendly brand, sold sustainable cleaning solutions and powders. “All our products are made with different parts of soap nut. We have floor- and toilet-cleaning solutions, detergent, dish wash and hand wash powders,” said Ganesh M, manager. Other stalls had footwear, traditional weaves, decoupage stationery and accessories.

What caught our attention was a jar of avocado salad. The butter fruits, as they are commonly called, are freshly sourced from Prakash Bokaria’s farms near Dindigul. They were served with pieces of rusk and wheat sticks. Fresh and light, the paste of avocado was the perfect melt-in-your-mouth. “We supply them to restaurants in the city since it’s not so common. We’re also into organic farming and have a huge farm in-between Dindigul and Kodaikkanal. We have a few projects down the line. A cafe and co-working space is one among them,” said Shalini.

