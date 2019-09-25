A sustainable smear for art

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last decade, the city’s exhibition and gallery spaces have become a flourishing venue for the arts. Apart from being platforms that act as a bridge for artists, art works and people to connect, they have also evolved into transformative spaces that provide art enthusiasts and practitioners an eclectic mix of experiences. After almost a year since Ashvita launched its online art and collectibles auction platform, it has inaugurated its permanent exhibition in Mylapore. How Ashvin E Rajagopalan and Sruti Harihara Subramanian, founders of Ashvita have reinvented the brick and mortar location — embracing both the past and present — is laudable. It is safe to say that it has raised the bar on art-viewing experience.

Photos: Ashwin Prasath

Conscious architecture

Traditional thinnais, wooden beams, decorated pillars, clay diyas and chandelier, deck the entrance of the gallery — an instant recall of the houses in erstwhile Madras. A rustic doorway leads us to the main exhibition. Natural daylight streams through large glass windows, rendering the colours right for the mounted artworks and installations; plants adorn different pockets of the space, and the minimal artificial lighting screams energy consumption. “Ashvita, since its establishment in 2002, has been evolving. For us, it has always been about giving something new and exciting to Chennai. The ideation for such a space has been constant in our journey. When Ashvin and I come across old houses in the city, we instantly get excited by its architecture and charm. Unfortunately, unlike cities like Mumbai where old art-deco houses have been retained, Chennai has lost most of its old buildings. Over the years, our ideas of a perfect gallery space evolved, and pieces were put together to reach here,” explains Sruti.

After joining hands with architects who are pioneers in the conscious/sustainable architecture space, the structure has been shaped to its current glory. “From consciously not cutting down trees while building the space, using energy-efficient appliances to reusing pillars, windows and doors, we have tried our best to be sustainable,” she adds.

The duo also plans to revive lime plastering and red oxide flooring by implementing it in its interiors. “People have almost forgotten these art forms and we want to revive it,” she says.

Inaugural exhibition

The gallery is currently hosting The Savage Nobles, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by India’s leading and globally recognised contemporary artists Subodh Gupta, Jitish Kallat, Bharti Kher, Thukral and Tagra, and LN Tallur. The show, curated by Peter Nagy, presents a rare opportunity to view works by contemporary practitioners who are seldom exhibited in the city, says Sruti. “Such shows will ignite a conversation about contemporary arts. The audience may or may not like a certain artwork, but the greater goal is to start dialogues. Currently, people are more open-minded and this is a good time to bring such shows and educate people about it,” shares the entrepreneur-cum-film maker.

Subodh’s use of everyday objects including his signature medium — the stainless steel — to create meaningful artworks; Kallat’s engagement with the ideas of time, sustenance, biomorphic designs and historical recall, interlacing references to the megalopolis and the distant cosmos; Bharti’s works — where she links the apparent abstraction of her wall-works made from the traditional bindis to psychosocial figurations in her sculpture; artist duo Thukral and Tagra’s works in creating a multi-modal sensory and immersive environment, and Tallur’s site-specific installation ‘quick fix yoga’ made of clay roof tiles, articulating a correlation between traditional and contemporary customs — all the artworks and installations on display are evocative and tell a story.

“This show is a prelude to what we have in store. But our focus is not only showcasing works of established artists. It is multi-fold. We will soon be hosting an upcoming young artist,” says Sruti, adding that Ashvita’s gallery will be curating shows that focus on artistic categories including painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography and folk art.

Mindful space

Located near Seethapathy Clinic, the gallery has been seeing a footfall of visitors from the hospital — patients, caregivers. “Having the space near the hospital has drawn them here. It gives a good break for them. We soon plan to invite schoolchildren to visit the gallery,” she says. Ashvita’s is located at No.4, Second Street, Dr Radhakrishnan Salai, Mylapore. The exhibition will conclude on October 15.