Beware of the lethal cousin of ‘Honagone soppu’

CHENNAI: It was one of those routine morning workout days in Bengaluru. The lake at Yelahanka was crowded with fitness freaks and health nuts. I could overhear discussions on so many health tips while crossing groups of joggers, walkers, skipping rope experts and so on. A call from a vegetable peddler Honagone soppu stopped everyone. The direction of joggers and walkers shifted towards the vegetable peddler. I too became very curious to see the native Honagone soppu as it is known as one of the best medicinal plants in the nature.

However, I was also sceptical about its authenticity as lakes in the city are fully filled with invasive, alien species. I was wondering how one could collect this tiny plant species in such large quantity. Meanwhile, the sales of Honagone soppu is getting intense. I too got a newsppaper-wrapped bunch of the leafy vegetable.

I unwrapped the bundle. It was a shock for me. It was not the medicinal plant, instead it was alligator weed, AKA Pig weed. Alligator weed is a lethal cousin of our native herbal species Honagone soppu. Scientifically known as Alternanthera philoxeroides, it is a native of South America and was introduced in India in 1930s. It is considered as one of the most dangerous, obnoxious weeds that bring adverse effects to both the aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

A research conducted by University of Hyderabad in 2017 reveals that this alligator weed is effective in bioconcentrating the heavy metals. This weed accumulates higher concentration of metals such as zinc, manganese, lead and cadmium in the plant parts. Further, this research says, “When it is consumed as a vegetable by humans and feed by cattle, it can cause serious health hazards and even sometimes leads to death”. It is also recommending the government to ban this deadly species in the vegetable markets.

Pig weed is a herb with extensive creeping stems/runners on the land and rooted emergent plant in the water. Stems are hollow, thus help in floating on water; rooting at nodes. Nodes are usually swollen. Leaves are opposite, sessile (without leaf-stalk), up to 12 cm long and 4 cm broad, hairless. Inflorescences are axillary clusters in 2 to 10 cm long stalks. Flowers are white in colour.

Ill-effects of higher concentration of heavy metals

Zinc: Damage to nervous membrane

Manganese: Damage to central nervous system

Lead: Mental retardation in children, congenital paralysis, liver, kidney and gastrointestinal damage

Cadmium: Renal malfunction, lung diseases, lung cancer, bone defects, hypertension, kidney damage,

bone-marrow cancer